Maritimo partnership continues to grow

The Yacht Sales Co announced as Southeast Asia dealer for Maritimo Motor Yachts

by The Yacht Sales Co. 16 Jun 14:12 PDT

Discover more about Maritimo and our partnership as the shipyard's exclusive Southeast Asia dealer in this exclusive interview with The Yacht Sales Co CEO Mark Elkington and Maritimo managing director Tom Barry-Cotter.

Find out the vision behind Maritimo's success and the plans for the brand's future in the region.

We are also pleased to introduce our Maritimo brand manager Jim Poulsen (right). With a wealth of knowledge and a passion for Maritimo Yachts, Jim is dedicated to assisting you with all your enquiries about Maritimo in Southeast Asia.

Highly regarded as a successful, trustworthy and dedicated yacht broker, Jim is committed to delivering you with the best service and advice.