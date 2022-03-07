XCAT World Championship: Grand Prix of Romania - Day 1

XCAT World Championship 2023 © Icarus Sports XCAT World Championship 2023 © Icarus Sports

by XCAT World Championship 16 Jun 13:08 PDT

The third leg of the XCAT World Championship 2023 kicked off this afternoon in Constanta, Romania: it's the first time the world's premier powerboat competition has come to the Constanta lake, one of the top locations of Romania.

The free practice sessions were held this afternoon, a first test to check the competitiveness of the racing catamarans.

Fazza's Emirati team was confirmed as the fastest boat today with a time of just under two minutes and thirty seconds.

In second place was 222 Offshore and in third place was the Italian team HPI.

Tomorrow morning the race gets into full swing, with the first Pole Position forming the starting grid for Race 1.