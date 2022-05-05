Please select your home edition
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey

DMS Universal - An engineers view

by DMS Holland 17 Jun 08:53 PDT
DMS Universal - An engineers view © DMS Holland

On any motor yacht the comfort and safety of everyone onboard is vital if the experience is to be enjoyed to the full. This was highlighted on MY Seawolf when their old stabiliser system suddenly stopped working while they were at sea.

Following a call to DMS the situation was resolved in a matter of days with the installation of the DMS Universal System. Watch the video from the Chief Engineer to get his view on what happened and how we were able to help get this beautiful motor yacht back to full operation.

