YN 20067 Project Sparta - 67m full-custom motor yacht hits the water

by Heesen Yachts 17 Jun 12:32 PDT

I am delighted to share with you that on June 9, we launched YN 20067, named MY Sparta. At 67 metres, she is our largest steel motoryacht so far. We built very low hull supports to ensure smooth and safe launching.

Sparta grew out of the Project Avanti concept which we presented with Winch Design at the Monaco Yacht Show in 2018. Our clients were immediately impressed by the yacht's athletic lines, and the design has remained true to the original concept, with only minor adjustments made to the swimming pool. Winch Design expertly incorporated Heesen's DNA to create a unique, low-profile, sporty, and elegant yacht that looks simply stunning on the water.

Sparta sports a classic Snow White livery with a contemporary touch: metallic Venetian red and metallic anthracite grey accents that give her a particularly dashing look. The yacht's profile is characterised by a reverse bow, augmenting her apparent length and emphasising her slender form, which is complimented by a bold and assertive sweep of thermobonded tinted glass from bow to stern.

Peter van der Zanden, head of engineering, comments: "At Heesen, we take pride in our ability to create complex custom yachts that are expertly engineered and built to meet the highest Dutch quality standards. Our team eagerly embraces the challenges posed by full-custom yachts. It's an opportunity for us to showcase the exceptional levels of excellence we can achieve. Sparta is a testament to our commitment to delivering the finest superyachts."

The lifestyle on board Sparta revolves around family and togetherness. The centre of the social whirl is on the main deck aft, where a full-beam main saloon connects perfectly with the low, open-air beach terrace for enjoying life in and next to the sea. A transformer passerelle platform provides easy access to the water, while the 6.5m infinity pool is also a breathtaking sight, offering a visual link between onboard life and the vastness of the ocean.

The yacht's outdoor spaces feature custom-designed furniture by Winch Design and beautifully crafted by Siebensee and Leerdam. Sparta's matching custom limo tender, a mini version of the mothership, is conveniently stored, along with the water toys, behind the gullwing doors of the forward garage.

Winch Design made the most of the yacht's generous 1,200 GT interior volume. The general arrangement boasts two separate owner's suites on a private deck and four guest suites on the main deck. A movable partition separates the forward suites to create a full-beam VIP or a large playroom for younger family members. An elegant staircase and glass elevator serve all three decks. The lower deck is home to a 65 sqm wellness area, Japanese-inspired, featuring an elliptical whirlpool, steam room, sauna, gym, and beauty area. Carefully considered movement flows throughout the accommodation areas will allow the crew to work efficiently and unobtrusively.

The Winch Design interior is based around three different elements, with each deck representing a different component: the lower deck is themed around water, the main deck around earth, and the upper deck around air. Linking all the elements are the staggered panels of an oak staircase by London furniture maker Alex Hull, with vertical lighting to bring its intricate carving to life.

The earth-themed main saloon features dining chairs with seat backs upholstered in real palm leaf. In the relaxed seating area, a large coffee table takes centre stage, made from two parts of a dark-stained trunk of oak, and featuring a leaf-shaped, forest green marble top with a leather finish, to provide a tactile and 3D effect.

The décor of the master suite on the upper deck aft beautifully captures the lightness of air, using soft fabrics, sky blues, mother-of-pearl inlays and an abstract patterned Tai Ping carpet. In contrast, the forward section is centred around the theme of space, with a constellation wall artwork as the focal point.

Sparta's stunning interior features exquisite cabinetwork created by Heesen Yachts Interiors, with technical areas and crew quarters crafted at the shipyard. Heesen is one of the few shipyards in the world to own its fine cabinet-making company in Winterswijk in the eastern Netherlands, some hundred kilometres from Oss. The factory employs one hundred craftspeople. Our talented cabinetmakers work with the best veneers, precious leathers and premium fabrics, using the latest technology and state-of-the-art machinery.

Richard Kaye of Arcon Yachts, who has been working with Sparta's owners as project manager, said: "This is the fifth project we have built with Heesen, and the mutual trust that has grown up between us is particularly gratifying. We know our input is valued, and we hold the expertise of this Dutch shipyard and the unrivalled quality it delivers in the highest esteem."

Sparta will now undergo the final commissioning phases in our harbour before heading to the North Sea for intensive sea trials.

MY Sparta | YN 20067