Sunreef 88 Ultima - Change the game

Sunreef 88 Ultima © Sunreef Yachts

by Sunreef Yachts 19 Jun 09:47 PDT

Get on board the Sunreef 88 ULTIMA. Rewrite the rules of luxury yachting with a sleek super cat engineered to deliver the ultimate blend of speed, sustainability and comfort.

Catamarans reinvented

Combining the best of monohull dynamics with multihull living space, and shallow draft, the Sunreef 88 ULTIMA creates a new type of marine architecture. Her advanced design reduces drag for enhanced performance and energy efficiency. With a sleek and sporty hull, she guarantees easy access to any marina.

Green power boost

Sunreef Yachts' award-winning solar power system, custom-engineered battery banks and hi—tech hybrid propulsion give the ULTIMA an unrivaled green power boost for a clean cruising experience filled with pure thrill.

The playground

When it's time to play, ULTIMA opens her bulwark platforms and aft garage to unlock new levels of fun with a fleet of electric toys and a walkaround Ocean Lounge.

COMFORT2

From the full-beam master stateroom with a private sauna to the spacious guest cabins, the Sunreef 88 ULTIMA is the new definition of luxury living at sea. Her light—filled interiors use sustainable woods, recycled plastics and reclaimed fabrics. The living and lounging areas were designed to reduce artificial lighting and air conditioning.

