Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

Grand celebration for Benetti's 150 year anniversary

by Benetti 20 Jun 14:14 PDT

One hundred and fifty years of values, handed down from father to son, with a passion for excellence, design and technological innovation.

A shipyard that over the years has been able to create real works of art, the only one that can boast an example kept at the same home with Leonardo da Vinci's drawings, at the Museum of Science and Technology in Milan: the 'Brigantino San Giorgio', launched in 1921. In the 1960s, with Lorenzo Benetti, the shipyard revolutionized the yachting world by switching construction from wood to steel: thus the modern megayacht concept was born, with the Delfino, Gabbiano and Mediterraneo series which became iconic boats. They recalled legendary tales of the aristocracy and international jet set in the years of 'la dolce vita'. From Rainier of Monaco to David Bowie, who used to spend his holidays on his 'El Caran' with Mick Jagger, Robin Williams, and Michael Caine. The Beatles were often guests of their manager, the owner of a Delfino Benetti.

As Benetti's reputation kept growing Adnan Kashoggi commissioned the most famous yacht of all time: the 'Nabila' later renamed the 'Trump Princess' by Donald Trump. Its extraordinary lines and luxurious fittings on board caused curiosity and a stir. The Nabila became such an icon that it was immortalized in James Bond's film 'Never Say Never'. The band Queen also immortalized the Nabila with the song "Kashoggi's Boat". Despite its huge success, it was this very project that imposed the change of ownership.

Grand celebration for Benetti's 150 year anniversary - photo © Benetti Yachts
Grand celebration for Benetti's 150 year anniversary - photo © Benetti Yachts

In 1985, F.lli Benetti was acquired by Paolo Vitelli, the young owner of the Azimut yard, who held great admiration for the Livorno shipyard's excellence in the luxury yacht industry. Under the new name, Cantiere Benetti, Vitelli implemented a financial restructuring plan to restore the brand to its former splendor. His intuition to use composite in the new Classic 115' line of 1988, led to the sale of a hundred examples in just 10 years, still an absolute record in the nautical world. With a pioneering approach and anticipating what would later become a component of conscious industrial development, more than two decades ago, Paolo Vitelli built the world's first diesel-electric yacht, the Ambrosia, in 2006. He also established an in-house R&D center, focusing on reducing consumption and increasing the use of sustainable materials. One of the company's latest creations embodies Benetti's technology and know-how: "Luminosity" launched in 2020, with its 107 meters, is the largest Giga yacht with a hybrid propulsion engine. In 2022, the B.Yond 37-meter was awarded the greenest yacht in its class, for its innovative hybrid propulsion system. In the same year, the yard revolutionized the concept of on-board lifestyle with the Oasis Deck™ series. Its side-wing sterns that open flush to the water, created a new trend in the industry.

The Three Days

To celebrate this extraordinary milestone, on June the 16th in Viareggio, where the shipyard's history began, an emotional Paolo Vitelli, founder of the Azimut|Benetti Group, his daughter Giovanna Vitelli, Chair, and CEO Marco Valle, together with company employees welcomed the local authorities to witness the deep bond with the territory. It was a moment to recall the history of two families who, at different times, have been able to share values and passion, but it was also an opportunity to embrace, thank and pay homage to their long-standing collaborators.

Grand celebration for Benetti's 150 year anniversary - photo © Benetti Yachts
Grand celebration for Benetti's 150 year anniversary - photo © Benetti Yachts

Then, on June the 17th, the protagonists of the event were the ship-owners, who were invited to attend a spectacular evening at the Livorno Shipyard, which, thanks to its majestic 250,000 square meters area, today represents the largest shipyard in the Mediterranean. Inside one of the warehouses, next to a yacht under construction, Belgian architect and set designer Charles Kaisin recalled the history of Benetti in an extraordinarily creative way and, with more than 50 waiters/actors, entertained the guests with touches of brilliance: dishes served under cloches in the shape of ancient vessels, 'sound' shells from which to hear sounds and voices of a yacht under construction, a 'flying' pianist and soprano, and hundreds of swaying lights. Outside, the marina hosted some of Benetti's most iconic yachts, creating a luminous landscape setting: the "Odissey III", a 33-metre yacht from the Mediterraneo series, dated 1967; "Stella Fiera", the first unit of the Classic 115' series; El Caran that once belonged to David Bowie, and the very latest of the B.Now and Oasis Deck™ series.

Grand celebration for Benetti's 150 year anniversary - photo © Benetti Yachts
Grand celebration for Benetti's 150 year anniversary - photo © Benetti Yachts

Finally, on Sunday June the18th, the Livorno shipyard welcomed employees, their families, and suppliers, offering fun activities, such as visits to the lighthouse and the fleet of boats, sporting activities, such as sailing trials organized by the Antignano Sailing Club, and cultural activities, such as visits to the shipyard museum and the 'Scenari di Cantiere' (Shipyard Scenarios), a show held by the city's Goldoni Theatre. The company's long-standing employees received a valuable award, while some selected among the youngest were offered a special training course for their professional growth, confirming their central role for the shipyard.

Download a PDF of the Benetti Heritage story

Related Articles

Benetti launches Alunya, 2nd B.Now 50M Oasis Deck
The super yacht for the owners who enjoy close contact with the sea The new motor yacht ALUNYA (FB606), hull from the successful Benetti B.Now 50M series, was launched on at the beginning of May 2023 at Benetti Livorno shipyard and it's the second steel model in the series to introduce the Oasis Deck® design. Posted on 16 May New images of the Benetti Oasis 34M
A superyacht that promises limitless freedom, conviviality and a uniquely informal lifestyle An exclusive distillation of beauty and innovation, Oasis 34M is the perfect answer for owners in search of a dynamic, less formal lifestyle and a thrilling experience on the water. Posted on 28 Apr Benetti launches FB605
The first B.Now 50M with Oasis Deck This superyacht, with its quintessentially Italian elegance that draws inspiration from the shipyard's iconic canons, is the first steel unit in the family to introduce the Oasis Deck beach area solutions that has rewritten the history of the Benetti. Posted on 17 Mar Benetti Calex makes her world debut at Palm Beach
The first time the shipyard showcases this full custom model to the public In her first official outing, the 67-meter Benetti full custom yacht launched in February 2022 will be presented to the public at the US boat show. Posted on 15 Mar Benetti launched 62-meter full custom yacht FB283
The ceremony was held on January 26th at the Livorno yard The ceremony was held on January 26th at the Livorno yard to launch FB283, a 62-meter Benetti Full Custom Yacht with a steel hull and an aluminium superstructure, tailor made for the owner like a bespoke suit. Posted on 31 Jan Furnishing the new Benetti B.Yond 37 M Yacht
A new reference that shares the brand's design DNA A new reference that shares the brand's design DNA and ability to offer a tailor made service to meet every customer request. Posted on 26 Oct 2022 Coming soon: Benetti Oasis 34M
Benetti's new fibreglass superyacht has a spirited and enterprising attitude Benetti's new Oasis 34M fibreglass superyacht has a spirited and enterprising attitude. A private oasis on the water, she brings together all the glamour of the Oasis Deck® solution, designed to experience the outdoor space as never before Posted on 27 Jan 2022 Benetti unveils the first B.NOW 50m
The range stands out for construction times reduced by around 30% This 50-metre vessel is one of four B.NOW models with a length of 50, 58, 66 and 72 metres superbly designed by RWD to meet the needs of the most forward-looking owners. Posted on 2 Dec 2021 Benetti Motopanfilo 37M: new photoshoot
An example of classicism projected into the future. This elegant and modern composite displacement boat satisfies the tastes and needs of contemporary owners, but has its roots in the design of the Benetti motoryachts of the 60s, of which it incorporates the gentle and distant fashions. Posted on 11 Nov 2021 American debuts for Motopanfilo 37m and Oasis 40m
This year there will be three Benetti superyachts on show at FLIBS Benetti will be showcasing, for the first time in the US, the new Motopanfilo 37M, a yacht that perfectly embodies the union between the brand's signature style and the storied tradition of Loro Piana Interiors. Posted on 26 Oct 2021
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy