Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey

Exclusive interior reveal of Bering's B92 Yacht

by Bering Yachts 20 Jun 05:41 PDT

Bering Yachts is releasing a never-before-seen photo and video footage of B92 yacht's interiors.

Launched in 2022 at the Bering shipyard in Antalya, Türkiye, this 29,08-meter explorer is introducing Bering's vision for its 92-yard series to the yacht world.

Developed by the team of the in-house designers and engineers, B92 also has strong input from the owner, making it a unique custom-built boat. Steel hull and aluminum superstructure allow this full-displacement vessel to have a second-to-none set of features and design solutions, which are put on display in this release.

Extensive footage features images of roomy living, recreational, and working areas of this comfortable three-desk vessel, where the pale-gray and red boot stripe outside finish works in perfect unison with delicate and stylish interior designs. The main features are five contemporary-style cabins comfortably accommodating 10 guests and spacious recreational zones including an impressive saloon, a flybridge and a swimming platform.

Bering's B92 Yacht - photo © Bering Yachts
Bering's B92 Yacht - photo © Bering Yachts

"Bering pays special attention to the crew members' comfort and safety," says Alexei Mikhailov, CEO of Bering Yachts. "This is well illustrated in spacious crew quarters that include a separate galley and crew resting mess."

B92 interiors presentation highlights the Bering Yachts' philosophy of living, luxury and comfort. This is our design; this is our lifestyle.

Bering's B92 Yacht - photo © Bering Yachts
Bering's B92 Yacht - photo © Bering Yachts

