X Shore and Bosch Engineering to develop new electric drive system for the X Shore 1

X Shore (www.xshore.com), the Swedish technology company behind a game-changing generation of fully-electric, silent, connected boats, and Bosch Engineering, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH (www.bosch-engineering.com), announced today a collaboration to improve the performance and efficiency of the electric drive system of the X Shore 1 (xshore.com/us/xshore-1). The collaboration brings together two companies with a shared commitment to sustainability, in the pursuit of a greener future for marine vessels.

Through working with Bosch Engineering, X Shore continues its run of working with like-minded partner companies and organisations. By frequently identifying and collaborating with innovative companies, X Shore is pushing the boundaries of engineering excellence and propelling the electric boating industry forward. With a deep commitment to sustainability, both X Shore and Bosch Engineering share a common vision to reduce emissions and make the world greener. Bosch Engineering's collaboration with sustainability pioneer, X Shore, continues to enable the company to reach these targets and unite to accelerate the electric boating movement.

Bosch's state-of-the-art technology and automotive expertise plays a crucial role in the development of the X Shore 1 electric drive system. Since launch, the X Shore 1 has been fitted with Bosch's largest motor on the market for leisure boat applications, as well as the Bosch inverter and the gearbox, developed and manufactured by Bosch Rexroth. These components offer power, silence, reliability and compactness, perfectly aligned with X Shore's vision of delivering high performance electric boats to the market.

X Shore is one of the most sustainable manufacturers in the world, as certified by an independent auditor, Shades of Green (part of S&P Global), and the company has set a course for long-term sustainability that paves the way for a net-zero future through its new technology, innovative research, smart design, and sustainable materials that allow passengers to explore the world's oceans and lakes without the harmful noise and fumes a fossil-fuel engine emits.

Jenny Keisu, X Shore CEO, commenting on the collaboration, said: "At X Shore, we are always seeking innovative collaborations to further our mission towards a more sustainable boating industry and a greener world. We firmly believe that innovation knows no boundaries and that by joining forces with other innovative companies, both big and small, we can push the boundaries of what's possible. Our commitment to constant innovation drives us to seek partnerships that enable us to learn from each other, share knowledge, and leverage collective expertise. At X Shore, we are excited to support Bosch Engineering in further strengthening their sustainability mission and together, we will bring a new, cutting-edge electric drive system technology to the new X Shore 1, providing an unparalleled boating experience."

Dr. Johannes-Jörg Rüger, President at Bosch Engineering GmbH, expressed his pride about the collaboration, stating: "At Bosch, we are investing heavily in sustainable technologies and pursued sustainability long before it made it to the top of the social agenda. When it comes to sustainable mobility, we're continuing to strengthen our portfolio of solutions for electrified driving. With X Shore, we have found a strong passionate partner that shares this environmental commitment with deep conviction. I am happy that Bosch Engineering helps to accelerate the sustainable X Shore serial production approach by sharing series production experience and automotive proven high performance components."

X Shore's deeper collaboration with Bosch Engineering marks the beginning of Bosch's electrification journey into the leisure boat segment - of which X Shore, as a sustainability pioneer in the boating industry - has been carefully selected as part of the pilot. The collaboration stands to enhance and develop the X Shore 1's electric drive system - improving on power thanks to its lightweight design, increasing efficiency through design and software set-up, allowing for easy integration into existing systems through the use of space-saving design, and saving time and costs due to the elimination of maintenance efforts.