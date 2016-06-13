Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

BRIG is back!

by Sirocco Marine 20 Jun 23:57 PDT
After a year the first of the all-new BRIG models have arrived in Australia © Jeni Bone

Sirocco Marine is thrilled to announce the long-awaited return of BRIG rigid inflatable boats to Australian shores, receiving the first two containers of brand-new BRIG boats to Sirocco Marine South Caringbah showroom.

After a year of forced hiatus caused by the war in Ukraine, BRIG Rigid Inflatable Boats, proudly Ukraine-made, have returned to our shores. Despite the continuing turbulence in Ukraine, BRIG has resumed manufacturing at their original facilities in Kharkiv.

The world's leading brand of RIBs, BRIG suspended production a year ago when shelling damaged one building at their headquarters and threatened the safety of their workforce.

Production was suspended due to the war in Ukraine - photo © Jeni Bone
Production was suspended due to the war in Ukraine - photo © Jeni Bone

Sirocco Marine has been the official Australian distributor of BRIG boats since 2006, winning Global Dealer of the Year several times.

BRIG enjoyed 70 percent market share in Australia prior to its pause in production, and we are dedicated to flying the flag for the BRIG brand and its quality products which are testament to the Ukraine spirit and ingenuity.

"Today, all of us at Sirocco Marine are over the moon that not one, but two containers have arrived at our Sydney showroom with more on the way," stated Liam Ohalloran, Director Sirocco Marine South.

The first containers of BRIG boats arrive at Sirocco Marine South - photo © Jeni Bone
The first containers of BRIG boats arrive at Sirocco Marine South - photo © Jeni Bone

"We enjoy a very close relationship with BRIG CEO, Slava Rodionov and the management and staff at BRIG. This return to trade after a year of disruption is an event to be celebrated and our BRIG customers are looking forward to seeing the brand's return at the Sydney International Boat Show, 3 to 6 August.

The first delivery comprises BRIG RIBs in the larger models - photo © Jeni Bone
The first delivery comprises BRIG RIBs in the larger models - photo © Jeni Bone

"The resilience of the people of the Ukraine is amazing. To remain so positive under such challenging circumstances is just unfathomable. The team at Sirocco Marine stands with Ukraine.

For more information visit www.siroccomarinesouth.com.au.

Related Articles

X Shore and Bosch join forces
Swedish category leader selected as pilot company as Bosch Engineering open brand-new marine segment X Shore announced today a collaboration to improve the performance and efficiency of the electric drive system of the X Shore. Posted today at 7:00 am 2023 Flotilla to Alaska day 40
Taku Harbor to Tracy Arm Cove Every summer during the flotillas, almost every evening, there's discussion about what time people want to leave in the morning. Posted on 20 Jun Celebration for Benetti's 150 year anniversary
Three days of celebration at the Viareggio and Livorno shipyards One hundred and fifty years of values, handed down from father to son, with a passion for excellence, design and technological innovation. Posted on 20 Jun Lyman-Morse to launch new Monhegan 42
Designed by C. Raymond Hunt Associates The latest Monhegan 42 is getting ready to splash and enjoy the cruising season, representing the continuation of a long-standing relationship between Lyman-Morse and C. Raymond Hunt Associates. Posted on 20 Jun Exclusive interior reveal of Bering's B92 Yacht
A strong input from the owner, making it a unique custom-built boat Launched in 2022 at the Bering shipyard in Antalya, Türkiye, this 29,08-meter explorer is introducing Bering's vision for its 92-yard series to the yacht world. Posted on 20 Jun Pushing limits further with the Wellcraft 435
The company's largest boat yet In 2023, Wellcraft will push the limits further with the launch of its next Performance Cruiser - the company's largest boat yet, the Wellcraft 435! Posted on 20 Jun 2023 Flotilla to Alaska day 39
Couverden Island Cove to Taku Harbor We wanted to leave sometime before 6am this morning because it was a long day (53nm) down to Taku Harbor. Posted on 20 Jun Sunreef 88 Ultima - Change the game
Rewrite the rules of luxury yachting with a sleek super cat Get on board the Sunreef 88 ULTIMA. Rewrite the rules of luxury yachting with a sleek super cat engineered to deliver the ultimate blend of speed, sustainability and comfort. Posted on 19 Jun eD-TEC's all-electric eD-QDrive 1 tops 40 knots
After three weeks of further intensive testing in Croatia Creating a pioneering, all-electric marine drive solution takes a lot of belief, technical knowledge and complex innovation - and the route to success is always strewn with challenges that need to be overcome. Posted on 19 Jun XCAT World Championship in Constanta day 3
Team GB triumphs after an exciting race full of twists and turns Race 2 of the Romanian XCAT Grand Prix, the most important powerboat competition in the world, has ended. Posted on 19 Jun
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy