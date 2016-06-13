BRIG is back!

by Sirocco Marine 20 Jun 23:57 PDT

Sirocco Marine is thrilled to announce the long-awaited return of BRIG rigid inflatable boats to Australian shores, receiving the first two containers of brand-new BRIG boats to Sirocco Marine South Caringbah showroom.

After a year of forced hiatus caused by the war in Ukraine, BRIG Rigid Inflatable Boats, proudly Ukraine-made, have returned to our shores. Despite the continuing turbulence in Ukraine, BRIG has resumed manufacturing at their original facilities in Kharkiv.

The world's leading brand of RIBs, BRIG suspended production a year ago when shelling damaged one building at their headquarters and threatened the safety of their workforce.

Sirocco Marine has been the official Australian distributor of BRIG boats since 2006, winning Global Dealer of the Year several times.

BRIG enjoyed 70 percent market share in Australia prior to its pause in production, and we are dedicated to flying the flag for the BRIG brand and its quality products which are testament to the Ukraine spirit and ingenuity.

"Today, all of us at Sirocco Marine are over the moon that not one, but two containers have arrived at our Sydney showroom with more on the way," stated Liam Ohalloran, Director Sirocco Marine South.

"We enjoy a very close relationship with BRIG CEO, Slava Rodionov and the management and staff at BRIG. This return to trade after a year of disruption is an event to be celebrated and our BRIG customers are looking forward to seeing the brand's return at the Sydney International Boat Show, 3 to 6 August.

"The resilience of the people of the Ukraine is amazing. To remain so positive under such challenging circumstances is just unfathomable. The team at Sirocco Marine stands with Ukraine.

For more information visit www.siroccomarinesouth.com.au.