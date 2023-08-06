Please select your home edition
Edition

Latest exhibitors at Sydney International Boat Show showcase diversity of boating

by Sydney Boat Show 21 Jun 00:16 PDT 3-6 August 2023
Sundancer 320 Outboard coupe © Sydney Boat Show

With indoor exhibition space now almost at capacity, and close to 200 boats appearing on the marina at Cockle Bay, the 54th Sydney International Boat Show returns to the International Convention Centre at Darling Harbour from 3 to 6 August 2023 with an incredible line-up to satisfy all those who love being in, on and around the water.

The latest and greatest in trailer boats, power cruisers, kayaks, tinnies, sail boats, fishing gear and more, rounds-out the most extensive and diverse collection of watercraft and accessories seen in Sydney.

Leading Australian and New Zealand dealer Eyachts is set to make a splash at the Show with their biggest showcase on record, featuring three exciting brands: RAND, Axopar, and Pardo.

RAND - photo © Tim Mckenna
RAND - photo © Tim Mckenna

RAND is renowned for electric boats and sustainable manufacturing techniques. By combining sleek Scandinavian design with sustainable principles, RAND creates a contemporary range of luxury power boats that offer a real and viable alternative to traditional internal combustion engine vessels with silent and emission free cruising. The team at Eyachts are excited to showcase the Australian premiere of the RAND 28 this year's Show.

Axopar's award-winning day boats, ranging from 22 to 37 feet, offer sleek, trailerable design coupled with superior handling and comfort. The Axopar 25 Cross Top introduces a cuddy cabin for enhanced usability, while the Axopar 28 is the ultimate leisure boat, perfect for water sports and relaxation. For those seeking speed, comfort, and adventure, the Axopar 37 delivers on all fronts.

Finally, Eyachts proudly presents the Italian entertainers of Sydney Harbour, the Pardo 38 and Pardo 43. The Pardo 38 exudes elegance and power, with a spacious interior. Combined with a choice between sterndrive or outboard propulsion systems, the Pardo 38 offers a range of engine combinations, while the Pardo 43 impresses with innovative features, exceptional performance, and luxurious interiors, showcasing the finest craftsmanship and Italian design. Witness these new ground-breaking boats firsthand on Cockle Bay Marina at the Show.

For those who might prefer spending time below the surface, Underwater Australasia invites you to dive-in, explore and discover. Whatever underwater gadget you might desire, Underwater Australasia supplies a diverse range of sea scooters, underwater drones, underwater cameras, photography accessories and more.

QYSEA FiFish V-EVO drone - photo © Sydney Boat Show
QYSEA FiFish V-EVO drone - photo © Sydney Boat Show

Making its Australian premiere at the Show, the FiFish V-EVO by QYSEA underwater drone represents some of the latest technology available to divers and non-divers alike. The FiFish V-EVO is compact, easy to manoeuvre and versatile. With many add-on tools to manipulate its environment and collect samples up to 100 metres, it is one of the latest gadgets Underwater Australasia has at the Show.

Another Australian premiere is the Nomad Mini, a compact, but powerful dive system, the newest addition to the BLU3 product line. There's no need for Scuba tanks as this unit will supply plenty of air, up to 5 metres below the surface. And since we all now carry an amazing camera in our pockets, the SeaLife SportDiver housing enables anybody to take their smartphone underwater. These and plenty more dive accessories are available at the Underwater Australasia stand in the ICC Halls at the Show. You can also witness them in action on the Main Stage each day during the Show.

Vicsail returns to the Show in 2023, with the Australian premiere of the stunning Vicem 55 Classic. This vessel exemplifies the perfect harmony of masterful craftsmanship, impeccable finish, and exceptional performance. The Vicem 55 Classic sets a new standard in yacht construction with a beautiful 'sea-kindly' hull drawing on traditional design and modern and innovative technology. At 55 ft in length with a 16 ft beam she is nothing short of impressive. The spacious layout ensures comfortable accommodation for 6 guests. Both cabins with ensuite bathrooms provide privacy and comfort. The blend of classic and contemporary design elements creates an ambience of luxury and quality. High-gloss mahogany finishes give a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

Vicem 55 - photo © Matt Cumming
Vicem 55 - photo © Matt Cumming

The Vicem 55 Classic has a generous cockpit area with a beautiful teak dining table, L-shape seating, BBQ and additional fridge, making it perfect for enjoying meals and drinks with family and friends. An additional feature is the large swim platform providing easy and comfortable access to the water. The deep V-hull and sleek lines ensure a smooth and safe ride, even with rough conditions. The Vicem 55 Classic is fitted with twin Volvo Penta IPS 700 engines giving a top speed of over 28 knots. Manoeuvring is made easier with the fitted bow thruster. It's an ideal combination of classic style, modern engineering, and unbeatable performance. This impressive vessel will make a significant impact on Cockle Bay Marina at the Show.

Another exciting way to enjoy more time on the water is with shared boating. Pacific Boating offers various levels of membership allowing members to access the experience of luxury cruising for a monthly subscription. Premiering at the show, Pacific Boating is announcing a new class of membership which incorporates the Australian launch of the Sea Ray Sundancer 320OB, also being added to the Pacific Boating fleet. Catch never-offered-before promotions making it easier and more affordable for people to become members and enjoy the boating lifestyle.

The Sundancer 320 Coupe Outboard itself continues a bold new chapter in the Sundancer story, blending the values of a cruiser, a sport boat, and bow rider into one compelling and harmonious package. Thanks to an inventive re-examination of deck architecture, the bow area is more usable than ever before. Meanwhile, the cockpit affords effortless, versatile enjoyment of the water, and the cabin provides a comfortable place to shelter from sun on hot summer days. A true natural, the Sundancer 320 Outboard reimagines the possibilities of how a cruiser can look, feel and perform.

Take a look at the Sea Ray Sundancer 320OB on Cockle Bay Marina at the Show, as Pacific Boating continues its mission to bring the joy of boating to more Sydneysiders.

With more exhibitors confirming their participation every day, the 2023 Sydney International Boat Show is shaping up to be a true celebration of all things boating.

This year, tickets are available online only - there will not be a box office at the Show. One-day early bird tickets are available now until 26 July from $25 (Children under 16 years of age are admitted free with a paying adult). Early bird ticket purchasers also have the chance to win $10,000 in 'Boat Show Dollars' to spend with an exhibitor at the show.

The Sydney International Boat Show is presented by the Boating Industry Association Ltd (BIA) and Mulpha Events, and proudly supported by Partner in Safety - Transport for NSW, along with official event partners National Storage and Walcon Marine.

The Sydney International Boat Show is on from 3 to 6 August 2023 at Darling Harbour. For more visit sydneyboatshow.com.au.

Related Articles

New products and premieres at 2023 SIBS
Opportunity for visitors to see the latest and greatest from the recreational boating industry Advances in design and technology shape the diverse line up of exhibitors at the 2023 Sydney International Boat Show, 3 - 6 August at the International Convention Centre, Sydney and adjacent Cockle Bay. Posted on 17 May Latest innovative products and brands confirmed
The 2023 Sydney International Boat Show has something for every water-loving Aussie More unique and innovative exhibitors are confirmed for Australia's premier recreational boating lifestyle event, set to run from the 3 to 6 August 2023 at the International Convention Centre and Cockle Bay in Darling Harbour. Posted on 26 Apr Exhibitors lining up for 2023 SIBS
Australia's premier recreational boating lifestyle event is set to run from 3rd to 6th August Australia's premier recreational boating lifestyle event is set to run from the 3rd to 6th August at the ICC Sydney and Cockle Bay at Darling Harbour, attracting many of the most recognised and respected boating manufacturers, suppliers and retailers. Posted on 3 Apr 2023 SIBS Exhibitor applications now open
Apply now to avoid disappointment Exhibitor applications for the 2023 Sydney International Boat Show are rolling in fast. As well as commitment from our long-standing exhibitors, we're pleased to see applications from new exhibitors wishing to participate. Posted on 27 Feb 2023 SIBS Exhibitor applications now open
This year's event is shaping up to be a standout The BIA and Mulpha Events are pleased to invite you to exhibit at the 2023 Sydney International Boat Show. Posted on 9 Feb 2023 Sydney International Boat Show news
Exhibitor applications open Thursday The BIA and Mulpha Events are pleased to announce the 54th edition of the Sydney International Boat Show will take place from August 3 to 6, 2023, at the International Convention Centre and Cockle Bay in Darling Harbour. Posted on 7 Feb Sydney International Boat Show dates confirmed
54th edition to be held from 3rd to 6th August 2023 BIA is pleased to confirm the 54th edition of the Sydney International Boat Show to be staged from 3 to 6 August, set against the backdrop of the iconic Darling Harbour in the heart of the city of Sydney. Posted on 25 Jan Sydney Int'l Boat Show: It was great to be back
Australia's largest recreational boating lifestyle event The 53rd annual Sydney International Boat Show cemented its standing as Australia's largest recreational boating lifestyle event, drawing big crowds and contributing to impressive sales over five days from 28 July - 1 August. Posted on 3 Aug 2022 Sydney show records 45,000 visitors
BIA is proud to be back in this harbour city with the Sydney International Boat Show Boating Industry Association (BIA) President Andrew Fielding said industry was proud to have stepped up and delivered the 53rd edition of the Sydney International Boat Show, welcoming more than 45,000 visitors over the past five days. Posted on 2 Aug 2022
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy