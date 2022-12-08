Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey

Sea, style, space and sublime luxury live large in CLB65 from CL Yachts

by CL Yachts 22 Jun 08:31 PDT

There are many facets that can combine to define luxury - style, convenience, cool, space for example - but few things can beat the draw of waterside living.

Contemporary accommodation with expansive views, flexible terraces, the drama and exclusivity of an ocean vista, all modern conveniences and the finest of finishes inside and out - these are just some of the elements brought to life by CLB65.

At 19.7 metres in length, CLB65 is based on the hull of the marque's longer CLB72, which also means she inherits that model's 6.05-metre beam. This gain is reflected throughout her three levels, which have been conceived as an ode to open plan living with giant windows that draw the outside in, and let those inside bathe in the rich wash of vast panoramas and an ever-changing seascape.

CLB65 - photo © CL Yachts
CLB65 - photo © CL Yachts

At the heart of the yacht, on the main deck, lies a layout that stretches from aft deck terrace and alfresco dining area, through an aft galley - a first for CL Yachts - and into a forward saloon that serves equally for cosseting or cocktails. The single-level approach is augmented by a lift-up aft galley window and opening door that create a seamless flow from stern to steering column, with the internal helm located forward and to starboard of a C-shaped settee.

One deck below, owner and guests are each treated to a sumptuous sanctuary. The sensational midships master stateroom makes full use of the yacht's giant beam, offering extensive wardrobe space, leagues of light through large hull glazing, and an ensuite complete with walk-in rain shower. There is also a 5-star VIP cabin with ensuite forward, and further ensuite twin to port for fortunate guests.

Throughout the interior, a carefully considered palette and haute design touches infuse CLB65 with an inexorable essence of elegance and style. There are sensual curves in ensuite sinks, and organic shapes that settle in the asymmetric tables.

A choice of walnut or hickory lends warmth without whimsy, and the elements combine to convey effortless cool and timeless contemporary.

CLB65 - photo © CL Yachts
CLB65 - photo © CL Yachts

CLB65 is not just a statement of living, however - it is also an invitation to life. The social interior areas are mirrored in expansive exterior spaces that have been engineered with soul. Up top, the upper terrace is outdoor living electrified, with multiple settees, barbecue and wet bar, and a hardtop for shade. The flybridge also plays host to the upper helm, meaning the skipper on owner-operator CLB65s can still be part of the social action. Of course, there is also the option for crew, who are provided with a crew cabin in the stern of the yacht.

That stern area also offers a giant swim platform that not only facilitates boarding and disembarkation of the tender, but also offers a boat beach for guests to recline by the water's edge - and to slip into it when the temptation becomes too much to resist. Temptation also beckons on the foredeck, where guests will find a settee and sunpads for soaking up some rays, enjoying a sundowner, or breathing in the breeze at anchor.

CLB65 - photo © CL Yachts
CLB65 - photo © CL Yachts

Fashion, style and living the high life is all very well, but with CLB65 it is only half the story. CL Yachts designs its range to offer unparalleled experiences to modern explorers, and for CLB65 this means a powerful Volvo Penta twin 800hp engine package that offers top speeds of 27 knots and a cruising speed of 21 knots. The IPS pod drive system means this power and performance is also easy to handle and to manoeuvre, and two additional wing stations make mooring a breeze. What's more, drawing on five generations of boatbuilding experience and using the latest materials and techniques, the marque's yachts are built and finished to the very highest standards of quality and safety.

Style, convenience, cool, space - and the draw of waterside living. It's what defines luxury for CLB65 and, with time being perhaps the biggest luxury of all, time spent onboard with family and friends has never been more precious, or more enjoyable.

Related Articles

CL Yachts reports strong 2022
And strengthens its international sales network Following a fruitful year that saw the launch of two brand new models, CLX96 and CLB65, CL Yachts is backing up strong sales by expanding and strengthening its sales networks that are now global in coverage. Posted on 8 Dec 2022 CL Yachts to wow FLIBS with a double debut
Two luxury vessels will turn the heads of even the most demanding yacht enthusiasts The countdown for the 2022 edition of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show has officially started and CL Yachts is thrilled to display its much-anticipated new models, CLX96 and CLB65. Posted on 6 Oct 2022 CL Yachts soon to begin CLX96 American sea trials
First award-winning CLX96 SAV currently en route to the US CL Yachts is thrilled to announce that its first Sea Activity Vessel (SAV), the award-winning CLX96, is currently en route to the United States. Posted on 17 Jun 2022 First CLX96 SAV on track to make its Asia debut
The yacht has already received widespread recognition and critical acclaim for its fresh look. Launched in December 2021, the first unit of CLX96 has recently completed a successful maiden sea trial and is now ready to wow the market with her unique combination of aesthetic appeal, onboard comfort and serious seaworthiness. Posted on 7 May 2022 Big things on the horizon for CL Yachts B Series
The re-imagined CLB88 and the brand-new CLB65 should be fan favorites for years to come Characterized by timeless elegance and sophisticated design, CL Yachts B Series is designed for family fun and adventure. Posted on 19 Feb 2022 CL Yachts CLX96 maiden sea trial
The forward-thinking vessel lived up to the high standards of CL Yachts Director Martin Lo CLX96 was able to reach a top speed between 24 to 25 knots at full load condition with weights simulating tender and owner's gear. Posted on 24 Jan 2022 CL Yachts' CLX96 SAV makes technical launch
Iconic design born from observations of living habits at sea After much anticipation, CL Yachts' first Sea Activity Vessel (SAV), CLX96 has made its technical launch. The splashing of the 29.5-meter yacht was briefly held up due to issues surrounding the pandemic, but now the process is humming along smoothy. Posted on 16 Dec 2021 Countdown on for first CLX96 Sea Activity Vessel
Nearing completion, she will launch in the next month With painting on the pilothouse and flybridge now complete, the team is moving its attention to the main deck and hull paintwork before the yacht is launched and undergoes sea trials. Posted on 25 Oct 2021 CLB72: In Seventh Heaven
Going from strength to strength as CL Yachts completes the seventh unit Created for families who are adventurous at heart, CLB72 was first launched in 2019 and has rapidly become one of the fastest-selling models in the CL Yachts stable. Posted on 29 Jul 2021 A closer look at CLB88, the motor yacht reimagined
A quintessential vessel updated for the modern era When CL Yachts revealed CLB88, the new model was framed as the motor yacht reimagined; a quintessential vessel updated for the modern era. Posted on 24 Jun 2021
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy