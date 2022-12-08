Sea, style, space and sublime luxury live large in CLB65 from CL Yachts

by CL Yachts 22 Jun 08:31 PDT

There are many facets that can combine to define luxury - style, convenience, cool, space for example - but few things can beat the draw of waterside living.

Contemporary accommodation with expansive views, flexible terraces, the drama and exclusivity of an ocean vista, all modern conveniences and the finest of finishes inside and out - these are just some of the elements brought to life by CLB65.

At 19.7 metres in length, CLB65 is based on the hull of the marque's longer CLB72, which also means she inherits that model's 6.05-metre beam. This gain is reflected throughout her three levels, which have been conceived as an ode to open plan living with giant windows that draw the outside in, and let those inside bathe in the rich wash of vast panoramas and an ever-changing seascape.

At the heart of the yacht, on the main deck, lies a layout that stretches from aft deck terrace and alfresco dining area, through an aft galley - a first for CL Yachts - and into a forward saloon that serves equally for cosseting or cocktails. The single-level approach is augmented by a lift-up aft galley window and opening door that create a seamless flow from stern to steering column, with the internal helm located forward and to starboard of a C-shaped settee.

One deck below, owner and guests are each treated to a sumptuous sanctuary. The sensational midships master stateroom makes full use of the yacht's giant beam, offering extensive wardrobe space, leagues of light through large hull glazing, and an ensuite complete with walk-in rain shower. There is also a 5-star VIP cabin with ensuite forward, and further ensuite twin to port for fortunate guests.

Throughout the interior, a carefully considered palette and haute design touches infuse CLB65 with an inexorable essence of elegance and style. There are sensual curves in ensuite sinks, and organic shapes that settle in the asymmetric tables.

A choice of walnut or hickory lends warmth without whimsy, and the elements combine to convey effortless cool and timeless contemporary.

CLB65 is not just a statement of living, however - it is also an invitation to life. The social interior areas are mirrored in expansive exterior spaces that have been engineered with soul. Up top, the upper terrace is outdoor living electrified, with multiple settees, barbecue and wet bar, and a hardtop for shade. The flybridge also plays host to the upper helm, meaning the skipper on owner-operator CLB65s can still be part of the social action. Of course, there is also the option for crew, who are provided with a crew cabin in the stern of the yacht.

That stern area also offers a giant swim platform that not only facilitates boarding and disembarkation of the tender, but also offers a boat beach for guests to recline by the water's edge - and to slip into it when the temptation becomes too much to resist. Temptation also beckons on the foredeck, where guests will find a settee and sunpads for soaking up some rays, enjoying a sundowner, or breathing in the breeze at anchor.

Fashion, style and living the high life is all very well, but with CLB65 it is only half the story. CL Yachts designs its range to offer unparalleled experiences to modern explorers, and for CLB65 this means a powerful Volvo Penta twin 800hp engine package that offers top speeds of 27 knots and a cruising speed of 21 knots. The IPS pod drive system means this power and performance is also easy to handle and to manoeuvre, and two additional wing stations make mooring a breeze. What's more, drawing on five generations of boatbuilding experience and using the latest materials and techniques, the marque's yachts are built and finished to the very highest standards of quality and safety.

Style, convenience, cool, space - and the draw of waterside living. It's what defines luxury for CLB65 and, with time being perhaps the biggest luxury of all, time spent onboard with family and friends has never been more precious, or more enjoyable.