Join Groupe Beneteau at the Sydney International Boat Show 2023

by Groupe Beneteau 23 Jun 20:30 PDT

Beneteau, Excess Catamarans and Lagoon Catamarans will put on an impressive line-up of 17 models at Sydney International Boat Show (SIBS) 2023, held on August 3rd to 6th at the iconic Darling Harbor, covering one Australian premiere of Lagoon's SIXTY 5 cruising yacht.

This display is a a joint effort carried out by our dealers in Australia, Chapman Marine (Beneteau's Outboard dealer, NSW), Flagstaff Marine (Beneteau's Sail & Inboard dealer, NSW and Excess's dealer, Australia) and TMG Yachts (Lagoon's dealer, Australia), and greatly supported by Beneteau, Excess and Lagoon Asia Pacific. You are welcomed to contact our dealers in advance and book private viewings at the show. Looking forward to meeting you at the show.

Highlights

A fleet of 17 models

BENETEAU: For sailboats, the award-winning high-performance cruiser-racer First 36 and the latest model from the comfortable Oceanis family-Oceanis 34.1 will be displayed at the show.

For powerboats, the full range of the Gran Turismo sports cruisers including the GT 32 OB, GT 36 OB, GT 41 IB and GT 45 IB, key models from the Antares and Flyer dayboat range will be presented to the public during the show.

See Powerboat.World's review of the GT32 Sterndrive Here

EXCESS CATAMARANS: The entry model from the Excess collection-Excess 11 will meet her fans in Sydney.

Read SailWorldCrusiing's review of the Excess 11 here.

LAGOON CATAMARANS: For the first time, the SIXTY 5 luxury sailing catamaran hits the waters in Australia. She will be presented at the show for her debut in the country. The popular mid-sized Lagoon 46 will be displayed alongside her.

Must-see models

SIXTY 5-Australian premiere (presented by TMG Yachts)

The SIXTY 5 is made to navigate the known and the unknown, to share adventures with your loved ones, and above all, to be at one with your yacht. Aboard the SIXTY 5, you can look straight through fore to aft and out over the surroundings with commanding 360 degrees views. The main saloon is comfortable and luxurious with open spaces and natural light. The same design concept is applied to cabins, which enjoy good overhead height and excellent natural light and views. She offers a better ergonomics, maximum comfort and easy manoeuvring.

Oceanis 34.1 (presented by Flagstaff Marine)

The Oceanis 34.1 boasts slender waterline entries, a lower angle of heel and a hull resting on the chine for greater comfort on the water, providing safe cruising experiences aboard a boat that is easy to handle whoever is crewing it. She offers custom-designed deck, ballast and rigging, catering to the needs of different sailors. Her layout prioritizes comfort, user-friendliness, bright interiors and ease of movement.

Flyer 8 and Flyer 9 (presented by Chapman Marine)

The Flyer 8 is the recent addition to the new generation of BENETEAU dayboats, offering a host of new features focused on comfort, ergonomics and style. She offers two versions, the Sundeck one featuring the large Smart Walkaround and spacious fore deck with sun pads, while the Spacedeck version is more suited to people who love sports, such as fishing, and trips with friends.

The Flyer 9 is also available either in Sundeck or Spacedeck version. She pays special attention to passenger comfort, boasting opening side platform on port as well as L shape cockpit convertible into sunbathing. She guarantees the best navigational sensations for its pilot.

Excess 11 (presented by Flagstaff Marine)

The Excess 11 is an uncompromisingly good performer in every aspect, offering pure sailing sensation. She has won customer satisfaction as well as industry accolades including Cruising World's Overall Boat of the Year 2021, 2021 Best Multihull Cruising Boat Under 50ft by Sail Magazine, as well as Best interior design sailing catamaran below 50' at the 2021 China Yachts Awards ceremony.

Beneteau owners night

What's the best occasion to view Beneteau's displays at night and catch up with like-minded owners and sailors. Feel free to drop by at Beneteau owners night cocktail parties and celebrate sailing lifestyle with us together.

Beneteau Owners' night hosted by Flagstaff Marine

Date: Thursday (August 3rd) and Friday (August 4th)

Time: starts at 6pm

Beneteau Owners' night hosted by Chapman Marine

Date: Saturday (August 5th)

Time: starts at night

SIBS 2023 visitor info

Date: August 3-6, 2023

Venue: Darling Harbour, Sydney, Australia

Beneteau's presence

Sail: First 36, Oceanis 34.1

Power: Antares 7, Antares 8, Antares 9, Antares 11, Flyer 8 Sundeck, Flyer 8 Spacedeck, Flyer 9 Sundeck, Flyer 9 Spacedeck, Gran Turismo 32 OB, Gran Turismo 36 OB, Gran Turismo 41 IB, Gran Turismo 45 IB

Excess Catamarans' presence

Sail: Excess 11

Lagoon Catamarans' presence

Sail: SIXTY 5 (Australia premiere), Lagoon 46