Unveiling a game changing new multihull yacht: The Prestige M8

by TMG Yachts 23 Jun 13:08 PDT

TMG Yachts are delighted to unveil the PRESTIGE M8, an extraordinary new multihull yacht that offers a truly exceptional cruising experience. With an unmatched living area in its category and a unique layout, the PRESTIGE M8 sets a new standard for spaciousness.

Whether you are cruising Australia or the Mediterranean, the M8 ensures an intimate connection to the sea and your surroundings, even when you're indoors, through its remarkable windows that consistently provide breathtaking views. The M8's remarkable design combines the volume, comfort, and luxury equivalent to an 85-foot monohull yacht with the stability and comfort of a catamaran, delivering a cruising experience unlike any other.

Crafted with a distinctive hull designed to enhance performance and reduce energy consumption, the M8 delivers both smooth and serene cruising while promoting environmental sustainability. Remarkably, it consumes only half the fuel of a monohull with the same living space, making it a conscious choice for eco-conscious voyagers.

The M8's cruising speeds are achieved with remarkably low fuel consumption, thanks to the twin 600 HP Volvo D8 engines that require a mere 20 liters per hour at 8 knots. These powerful engines propel the M8 to a maximum speed of 20 knots, offering exhilarating performance on the open waters. Equipped with joystick control and V-drive transmission, the Volvo engines ensure precise maneuverability and effortless docking, adding to the overall convenience of the vessel.

Amongst the first to seatrial the vessel TMG Yachts, Managing Director, John Cowpe said, "Being under way onboard the PRESTIGE M8 felt like floating on a magic carpet."

Step onboard you'll be greeted by the vast 110 m2 main deck, elegantly laid out on a single level. The extra-wide side decks seamlessly connect to the central saloon through two side doors, allowing unrestricted circulation on board. The luxurious interior showcases impeccable craftsmanship with floor-to-ceiling windows offering panoramic ocean views, creating a sense of openness and tranquillity.

Customisation is key, as the M8 offers two different galley configurations: a U-shaped galley on the starboard side of the saloon or an aft galley in the starboard hull. The modular saloon offers a chance for owners to choose a layout that suits their individual needs as all furniture is movable, made possible by the stability of the hull. Within the saloon is interior staircase providing access to the flybridge, offering a seamless flow between indoor and outdoor spaces.

Below deck, you have the option of choosing either 4 or 5 cabins, each equipped with private heads. The expansive 30 m2 owner's cabin stretches across the entire beam of the yacht, resembling a private apartment. It boasts a spacious bathroom on the port side, a comfortable lounge on the starboard side, and a king sized walkaround bed. Within the hulls you can opt for four additional double guest staterooms, or three if you choose the VIP Suite, complete with a luxurious read nook.

"The boat truly feels like an apartment on the water, and it is like nothing else on the market, a true game changer. Owners will love how versatile the layout is and really making this boat their own. Being onboard the PRESTIGE M8, the fits and finishes, the lines and the textures all give the overall impression of whispered luxury. Even when you're indoors, there is a real feeling of being at sea; there are windows everywhere, allowing you to really take in your surroundings," says Cowpe.

The PRESTIGE M8 embraces outdoor living with three large outdoor spaces all featuring modular furniture. These include a vast 32m2 cockpit with access to the flybridge, a spacious foredeck accommodating lounging for 8 people and a sprawling sunbathing area, as well as a magnificent 50m2 flybridge with a double-seat helm station and a table with eight armchairs.

One of the standout features is the extraordinary 4.2-meter-wide hydraulic bathing platform, which can be raised to extend the cockpit, seamlessly lowering to create a beach club with steps leading to the bathing area. There is also a spacious garage offering ample storage for equipment and water toys.

The M8 incorporates cutting-edge technology including the optional Silent Boat Mode allows for zero emissions at anchor, thanks to a substantial area of solar panels and a lithium battery bank, enabling peaceful nights aboard without the need to run the generator.

Additionally, the M8 incorporates SEANAPPS technology, a signature feature of all PRESTIGE yachts. This advanced technology allows you to monitor your yacht in real-time, schedule maintenance services, and access the maintenance log through a dedicated mobile application, providing convenience and peace of mind.

"Australians have already really taken to the power catamaran concept, and the M8 is sure to be a leader in this sector of the market. We envision owners cruising the east and west coast of Australia and spending long periods onboard. TMG Yachts can also take European delivery in Trieste, Italy, with the Mediterranean on your doorstep. This is an exceptional opportunity for those seeking a new journey," concludes Cowpe.

The PRESTIGE M8 is set to revolutionize the world of luxury yachting, offering a harmonious blend of elegance, comfort, and environmental consciousness. To learn more about the PRESTIGE M8 and stay informed about its availability, visit TMG Yachts's website at tmgyachts.com/prestige-m8 or contact the team at .