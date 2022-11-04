Riva 76' Perseo Super arrives in Hong Kong

Please select your home edition
by Ferretti Group 24 Jun 02:53 PDT
Riva 76' Perseo Super © Ferretti Group

Ferretti Group APAC is thrilled to announce the arrival of the Riva 76' Perseo Super to the harbours of Hong Kong and is soon to cruise the rest of the city waters. This momentous event also marks its debut in the Asia and the Pacific region.

True to its branding to celebrate the best of luxury, high life and all things glamorous, it is heir to an evolution of the multiple award-winning Riva 76' Perseo, the best-loved Riva sport-fly of recent years, as it proposes new aesthetic solutions, combined with unprecedented functional design features, achieving excellence in terms of onboard liveability and performance.

Riva 76' Perseo Super - photo © Ferretti Group
Riva 76' Perseo Super - photo © Ferretti Group

A 23-meter sport yacht with Riva's renowned flourishes of elegance and craftmanship, the Riva 76 Perseo Super, powered by two MAN 12V 1800hp engines, boasts a top speed of 37 knots and a cruising speed of 32 knots. It can accommodate up to 16 passengers and has a 315-nautical mile range with four spacious sleeping cabins and one for the crew.

Riva 76' Perseo Super - photo © Ferretti Group
Riva 76' Perseo Super - photo © Ferretti Group

This latest addition to the world of luxury yacht, flaunts a total length of 23.25 meters (73 feet 3 inches) and a maximum beam of 5.75 meters (18 feet 10 inches), the result of a creative and technological development effort that perfectly balances the past, present, and future.

With the luxury yacht's arrival in time for the summer season, interested buyers are in for a big splash as it is up for sale and available immediately.

Riva 76' Perseo Super - photo © Ferretti Group
Riva 76' Perseo Super - photo © Ferretti Group
Riva 76' Perseo Super - photo © Ferretti Group
Riva 76' Perseo Super - photo © Ferretti Group
Riva 76' Perseo Super - photo © Ferretti Group
Riva 76' Perseo Super - photo © Ferretti Group

