Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey

Zeelander goes to Japan

by Zeelander 25 Jun 00:18 PDT
Zeelander 6 © Zeelander Yachts

Noteworthy: The first Zeelander 6 embarks on her voyage from Rotterdam to Japan. Following thorough and diligent sea trials, she will gracefully navigate Japanese waters and beyond.

Delivery of new hulls

In Groot-Ammers, anticipation fills the air as yachts queue up for assembly, marking the start of a remarkable journey. Our dedicated team's meticulous craftsmanship and attention to detail will transform mere hulls into exquisite Zeelander vessels.

