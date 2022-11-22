Your Life on the Water, powered by YANMAR

Your profile © Yanmar Your profile © Yanmar

by Yanmar 26 Jun 09:11 PDT

For any boatowner, optimal engine performance is paramount. From winterising your engine so it's in pristine condition for Spring or preparing for the new season with a thorough service from a reputable company, choosing the right engine and the correct maintenance team is the difference between a safe, enjoyable time on the water and what can turn into a serious situation through engine failure.

Step forward YANMAR Marine International. With 50 years of recreational marine experience under their belt, they work closely with boat builders and industry experts, so when you buy a YANMAR engine you know that years of research, testing and investment sits behind it.

Registering your engine and why it matters

Once you're the proud owner of a YANMAR engine, you join the largest support network in the industry.

Making sure you're registered ensures you can take advantage of YANMAR's extensive network of support.

In an ideal world the builder registers the propulsion package, but in fact all stake holders are able to do this technical registration of the boat. In the end it is up to the owner to complete the full registration by connecting its personal details to this technical registration, the personal registration can be deleted at any given moment and the technical registration together with all the history will remain in the system.

Maintenance certificate - your engine's history at a glance

Once registered, you can log in and see your maintenance certificate, which details what maintenance has been carried out. Much like a car, this creates a complete service history, invaluable to the owner and boosting the resale value of the engine.

All authorised YANMAR dealers will upload your service history to the portal, so you can see your information at a glance. As well as registering your engine and viewing your maintenance certificate, through the portal you can:

Submit technical enquiries

View service campaigns

Manage your owner's profile and preferences

Record service and maintenance