Your Life on the Water, powered by YANMAR

For any boatowner, optimal engine performance is paramount. From winterising your engine so it's in pristine condition for Spring or preparing for the new season with a thorough service from a reputable company, choosing the right engine and the correct maintenance team is the difference between a safe, enjoyable time on the water and what can turn into a serious situation through engine failure.

Step forward YANMAR Marine International. With 50 years of recreational marine experience under their belt, they work closely with boat builders and industry experts, so when you buy a YANMAR engine you know that years of research, testing and investment sits behind it.

Registering your engine and why it matters

Once you're the proud owner of a YANMAR engine, you join the largest support network in the industry.

Making sure you're registered ensures you can take advantage of YANMAR's extensive network of support.

In an ideal world the builder registers the propulsion package, but in fact all stake holders are able to do this technical registration of the boat. In the end it is up to the owner to complete the full registration by connecting its personal details to this technical registration, the personal registration can be deleted at any given moment and the technical registration together with all the history will remain in the system.

Maintenance certificate - your engine's history at a glance

Once registered, you can log in and see your maintenance certificate, which details what maintenance has been carried out. Much like a car, this creates a complete service history, invaluable to the owner and boosting the resale value of the engine.

All authorised YANMAR dealers will upload your service history to the portal, so you can see your information at a glance. As well as registering your engine and viewing your maintenance certificate, through the portal you can:

  • Submit technical enquiries
  • View service campaigns
  • Manage your owner's profile and preferences
  • Record service and maintenance
  • Find tutorial videos and FAQ in the 'Knowledge' base tab in the portal

    Getting started

    The YANMAR Marine Support Portal is extremely easy to set up:

    If you're already a YANMAR owner, you can check your certificate here:

    A huge support network

    YANMAR's worldwide support consists of an established network of over 2000 authorized Distributors and Dealers, in over 130 countries, ready to ensure the proper service and support that your YANMAR engine demands. Each of YANMAR's distributors have their own large Dealer network that they appoint to do the maintenance and support for them. YANMAR's engines are sold via the distributors to the dealers, who then sell them on to the consumer, so there's a direct link from the start of the engine's life through to the owner via the portal, as the dealers upload all maintenance information.

    YANMAR's dealers are checked and scored by their distributors on their service level they provide, which gives them a star rating on the maintenance certificates you get.

    Extended Warranty opportunity for first-time owners

    Through the online maintenance registration, you can apply for an extended three-year period of Limited Warranty on certain marine diesel engines. This additional warranty is offered to first-time owners of specific YANMAR marine engine models on the condition that they are used for private and recreational purposes only.

    Vital for maintaining the resale value, staying on top of your engine's periodical maintenance is not only good for a smooth and reliable engine, it also increases the resale value of your boat, should you ever decide to sell it.

    For more information and to find your nearest dealer, click here to explore over 2000 dealers across 130 countries, serviced by YANMAR's award-winning distribution network.

