Otam 90 GTS - Flagship of the Fast & Iconic range in build and on schedule

by Otam 28 Jun 07:10 PDT

Offering superyacht comfort, space and style in a luxury yacht under 24 metres, work on the new OTAM 90 GTS by Giuseppe Bagnardi of BG Design Firm is progressing apace at the OTAM shipyard in Genoa, that will celebrate its 70th anniversary next year.

Strength and weight are being closely monitored throughout the build. In fact, the hull is made completely of Aramat, a multi-layer composite fabric combining glass fibre and Kevlar for optimal stiffness, while the hard top, garage hatch and other deck components are of carbon fibre to reduce weight to a minimum.

The first hull is the semi-open GTS version devised to accommodate a large number of guests on board for day trips while maintaining OTAM's sporty pedigree. Below deck there are three cabins - a master suite, a VIP and a guest cabin - a lounge, dayhead and an office space. An HT version with hard top is also available.

Customisation 'options' include opening hard top or soft top, full or half-height side windows, with or without a side passage door, and single or double hull window for the master suite amidships - all features that require structural, engineering and design modifications in order to meet or exceed client expectations.

Close collaboration between the shipyard and Giuseppe Bagnardi of BG Design Firm means the OTAM 90 GTS is rich in custom design details, such as the helm console inspired by the world of F1 racing cars.

"This project is generating a lot of interest because of her performance, the flexibility our custom approach offers and the fact that the yacht comes under the simpler regulations for vesssels under 24 metres," says Matteo Belardinelli, OTAM sales & communication manager. "The OTAM 90 GTS is yet another example of our mission to build extraordinary, high-performance yachts that are tailored to each owner's personal requirements. We firmly believe that this bespoke approach is the highest expression of luxury."

The new OTAM 90 GTS will make her world debut at the 2024 Cannes Yachting Festival.

OTAM 90 GTS Specification: