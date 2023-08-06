Please select your home edition
Sydney we are coming! - Opportunities at Eyachts you cannot resist

by eyachts 28 Jun 14:53 PDT 3-6 August 2023
Eyachts team © Eyachts

Join Eyachts for its biggest stand ever, located at the main entrance in Darling Harbour. Eyachts stand will have it all, featuring four exciting brands; RAND, Greenline Yachts, Axopar, Pardo Yachts.

Register viewing

What you'll see + limited pre-show opportunities
These offers won't last long...

RAND

Prepare for the RAND Leisure 28 and RAND Spirit 25 premiere. RAND boats are the new minimalistic Danish-designed sustainable dayboats. Their lines are clean and so are their construction materials.

Greenline

Explore what economically hybrid coastal cruising looks like with the Greenline Yachts 39, 40 and 45 FLY. Sydney has been waiting to see the Greenline 45 FLY, and she will finally make her debut.

Axopar

Experience the versatility of the Axopar 25, 28 and 37 range, and see why so many Aussies have taken to this clever adventure boat.

Pardo

Discover Italian luxury onboard the Pardo Yachts 38 and 43; these eye-catching entertainers boats have already caught the attention of Sydney siders, and the demand is only growing.

