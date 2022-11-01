Fernando Alonso: Epic driving with Formula 1 Champion at Sunreef GP

Epic driving with Formula 1 Champion at Sunreef GP © Sunreef Yachts Epic driving with Formula 1 Champion at Sunreef GP © Sunreef Yachts

by Sunreef Yachts 28 Jun 08:13 PDT

Taking a short break from dominating the Formula 1 tracks, racing legend Fernando Alonso recently visited Sunreef Yachts to assess the progress of his 60 Sunreef Power Eco yacht.

Between engaging in discussion with our design team and a tour of the manufacturing halls, the two-time world champion decided to seek a new podium to conquer... at the Sunreef GP.

Read more...