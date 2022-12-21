Zeelander 7 relaunch captured in exceptional new images

by Zeelander 28 Jun 09:09 PDT

Exceptional new photography of the Zeelander 7 illustrates exactly why this voluptuous yacht is the ultimate collector's item. Effortless curves, the timeless exterior finish and faultless interior stand out in the fresh shots from world renowned Guillaume Plisson. And it marks the conclusion of the Dutch shipyard's year-long rebranding exercise.

New photographs encapsulate the yard's concept of yachts as art

Completes the process of relaunching the yachts as a single design in three different sizes

Peerless finish and perfect curves express Zeelander's famous aesthetic

Experience 360-degrees of wonder in any climate with the flexible indoor-outdoor layout

Fast yet exceptionally quiet for majestic passages in any conditions

Highly efficient IPS drives give long offshore range

Originally called the Z72 in reference to its overall length, the yacht's new name positions it more clearly alongside the smaller all-new Zeelander 5 and Zeelander 6. Or as founder and owner of the Zeelander yard, Sietse Koopmans, likes to say: "By relaunching the Zeelander 7, we are making a bold statement: Zeelander builds just one design in three different sizes. The golden thread that runs through all our yachts is the same rich, curved aesthetic, sculptural grace and sensuous finish. This will never change and that is why our yachts have become icons."

As the flagship of the Zeelander fleet, the Zeelander 7 naturally has a certain presence on the water. Her tall, flared bow slowly gives way to the deeply raked transom via a long S-shaped shearline, and the low profile of the deckhouse is dominated by a single strip of three-dimensionally sculpted glass. With design input from Cor D. Rover, the yacht is the epitome of elegant down-east styling.

Zeelander has optimised the generous deck space aft with a sunpad that can convert to a sofa and a wonderfully convivial bar area that uses the countertop by the retractable aft window. In concert with the sunroof in the saloon, the whole main deck can be opened up to function as a single indoor-outdoor area, or divided and enclosed in less clement weather. Either way, the volumes, endless views and proximity to the sea let the spirit soar and the good times roll.

A further transformation occurs when the transom opens to reveal a vast aft platform - perfect for swimming, lounging or just enjoying views of the anchorage. There's also the option of a hydraulic pasarelle which can be angled up to the dock or down into the water, and which fully retracts into the transom. For the rare and lucky owners of this boat, the experience is nothing short of total immersion in your surroundings.

A capable galley stands alongside flexible lounging and dining space for up to eight in the main-deck saloon. With an owner's choice of appliances, and the option of a hydraulic high-low table, the Zeelander 7 favours ambitious cruising in remote waters every bit as much as it makes a statement on the Riviera or alongside in Palm Beach. Whether it's just the two of you, or a whole crowd, the fluidity, light and volume of this space makes for an easy social dynamic.

Below deck, a fabulous master suite occupies the forward third of the boat. Pride of place goes to the king-sized island bed, but abundant storage and lots of natural light also help make this a fine refuge, with its large ensuite bathroom. Together with two further guest suites, the accommodation makes good use of the lavish volumes and generous headroom offered by the hull shape. There's a crew cabin aft and even a tender garage accessed via a shell door to starboard. In every painstaking, gently curved detail, the Zeelander 7 is a small superyacht.

"It takes tens of thousands of man hours to build this yacht, because we obsess over every detail," says Koopmans. "Both those you can see, like the painted GRP capping rails which are undistinguishable from real wood but require no upkeep. And those you'll never set eyes on, such as the technology we've used to make the Zeelander 7 peerlessly quiet."

Quietness, in fact, is in Zeelander's DNA. Using materials, techniques and technology that could teach the superyacht industry a thing or two, background noise is never louder than 72dB. And at anchor, it's just you and the birds, because the boat's hotel systems are whisper silent. "The sound insulation means that we can easily hold a conversation even when cruising at top speed," confirms the latest owner of a Z7. "With the rear door closed, you can hear the water lapping at the sides of the boat, almost as if you were sailing."

That's in spite of an exhilarating power package of three Volvo Penta IPS drives. Options run from 3x 725hp engines up to 3x 1000hp for an effortless 40 knots or more. From the comfortable, ergonomic helm station forward, it's a thrilling drive with 360-degree visibility courtesy of the wrap-around glass. And for the guests or family aft, it's an ever-changing view and the promise of a fine anchorage or exciting harbour at the end.

What's more, clever hydrodynamics that are designed specifically for Volvo's IPS drives ensure that the Zeelander 7 is an efficient boat. At 26-knot cruising speed, the range still exceeds 600 miles, making dinner in Sicily or lunch in the Bahamas a reality. Intuitively controlled Humphree trim tabs and the option of gyro stabilisation put the Zeelander 7 in a comfort league of its own under way and at anchor.

"We're thinking of a trip down the coast to Zeeland, which is appropriate considering the origins of the Zeelander name," says the owner. "I've long been fascinated by Scandinavia, so we're planning a route to the fjords and to visit our family and friends in Norway, maybe next year. That really would be the trip of our dreams."

And as owners often like to bring a bit of home with them, Zeelander's in-house design team is skilled at realising unique features and finishes to make each yacht a unique work of art. "Zeelanders are pretty refined anyway, but what really appealed to us was the sheer level of customization possible," continues the owner. "We love leather - the look, the feel and the smell of it - so we ensured that our favourite types, colours and weights of leather were worked into the upholstery throughout. We've even got leather floors in the bedrooms!"

This flexibility, combined with a unique approach to building each boat one-by-one with a dedicated team, have imbued Zeelanders with real cachet, only ever owned by the world's most determined and successful people. Just ten of these exceptional boats already roam the oceans, but with strong order books, there are no further build slots available until late-2024.

In fact, demand from existing owners is such that Zeelander is building an even larger yacht to extend the brand. Further details will be released later in the year as the project develops.