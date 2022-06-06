Wellcraft redefines performance cruisers with the launch of the Wellcraft 435

Wellcraft 435 © Wellcraft Wellcraft 435 © Wellcraft

by Wellcraft 30 Jun 12:16 PDT

2023: Bigger and bolder

Wellcraft continues to push the boundaries of Performance Cruisers with the introduction of its newest flagship, the Wellcraft 435. This rugged and capable boat is designed to withstand any weather and conquer any territory, making it the ultimate choice for boaters who demand the best while seeking their next adventures.

We're thrilled to unveil the Wellcraft 435, a new game-changer for adventure Performance Cruisers," said Nick Harvey, Wellcraft Brand Director. "Our ultra-passionate clients demand the very best in performance and style and the Wellcraft 435 delivers on both fronts. This new boat is a true testament to our commitment to pushing the limits of what's possible in the boating world."

Designed by the famed Garroni Studio in Italy and the highly recognized American naval architect Michael Peters, this strong and sophisticated model boasts impressive length of 44' (13.4m). Powered with triple outboard engines totaling over 1,000ph and equipped with a full beam pilot station, highly responsive controls, and exceptional navigation systems, the Wellcraft 435 responds to the toughest demands and meets every challenge - to go anywhere, to do anything.

The Wellcraft 435 is designed to provide the ultimate in comfort and convenience. The high freeboard and starboard side door make life onboard easy and safe. The bow features two large social areas with a generous triple sun lounger and seating designed for entertaining, while the aft provides two (2) comfortable lateral folding side terraces for a spacious open-air gathering area.

Luxurious spacious interior

Crafted for luxurious comfort, the spacious living area and interior are sure to impress. High-quality materials used throughout the interior provide a comfortable on-board experience. The protected wheelhouse features pilot and copilot benches for three and a fully equipped galley at the deck level seamlessly connects the aft cockpit living space.

Below deck are two spacious cabins with private bathrooms each having separate showers providing accommodations for up to five people. The Wellcraft 435 has an abundance of storage space to ensure everything is kept neat and organized, making it the ultimate boat for unforgettable adventures.

The Wellcraft 435 is sure to turn heads with its powerful performance, seaworthy capabilities, and luxurious design at its debuts in the 2023 Cannes Yachting Festival and Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. As one of the most capable and versatile performance cruisers on the market, the Wellcraft 435 is a boat that is built to push limits and last for years to come.

Discover more about the new Wellcraft 435 on wellcraft.com/wellcraft435

Wellcraft 435 specifications: