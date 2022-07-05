Please select your home edition
Lomac is increasingly 'high-end' with two new models: GranTurismo 14.0 and Turismo 9.5

1 Jul
Turismo 9.52 Grande © Lomac

Lomac Milano continues to ride a wave of excellence in the inflatable boat sector, driving the brand's growing success in the 'high-end' segment.

With its tireless commitment to design excellence, construction quality and impeccable seagoing performance, the yard led by the Lo Manto family is now presenting two new models at the Cannes Yachting Festival, GranTurismo 14.0 and Turismo 9.5.

Milan-based Lomac, a leading player in the design, production and marketing of exclusive RIBs and maxi-RIBs, works constantly to pilot its award-winning brand towards levels of design, innovation and quality typical of the high-end of the market, building on the yard's combination of sophisticated construction technologies and fine craftsmanship.

The upcoming Cannes Yachting Festival is a great opportunity to show both the international media and the public two exclusive new boats designed by the talented Federico Fiorentino: the Turismo 9.5, big sister to the 7.0 that marked the start of the industrial process to renew the Turismo range, and the latest upgrade of Lomac's maxi-RIB flagship, the GranTurismo 14.0.

GranTurismo 14.06 Grande - photo © Lomac
GranTurismo 14.06 Grande - photo © Lomac

The Turismo 9.5 builds on the concept and style of the much acclaimed Turismo 7.0, while fully exploiting the advantages of the new boat's longer hull. Preserving and accenting its predecessor's heavy-duty military look, the Turismo 9.5 has a particularly aggressive and sleek design as well as offering a series of new features, such as the spacious stern area with a U-shaped dinette for 6/8 people that can be converted into a sun pad, ergonomic seating for the pilot and copilot with a fridge inside, and a generous forward sun pad that can also be converted into a dinette. The helm console retains the distinctive style of the boat's smaller sister, but with its increased dimensions offers a more futuristic and appealing design. A door on the forward side of the helm console accesses a room beneath that can accommodate a chemical or seawater WC, or alternatively be used as a large storage area, a bad weather shelter or a changing room.

Turismo 9.54 Grande - photo © Lomac
Turismo 9.54 Grande - photo © Lomac

The new GranTurismo 14.0, the flagship of Lomac's most exclusive family of boats, also has a new layout to deliver even more liveability. The cockpit contains a large circular table that seats 8 to 10 and can be folded away, while there's another generous sun pad in the stern. To facilitate access to the stern platform, two side passages have been introduced to optimise movements onboard, especially when entering and leaving the water, and so ensure maximum comfort as befits a maxi rib of this size.

Turismo 9.53 Grande - photo © Lomac
Turismo 9.53 Grande - photo © Lomac

At the bow, the sundeck is characterised by its large size and safe protection, and below deck is a generous cabin with a dinette to the left, large storage spaces and a toilet room with separate full-height shower.

Turismo 9.55 Grande - photo © Lomac
Turismo 9.55 Grande - photo © Lomac

The hull geometry was analysed using CFD (Computational Fluid Dynamics) modelling to simulate its efficiency at all speeds and so achieve maximum performance. The construction technique used has been tried and tested on the entire Adrenalina and GranTurismo series, i.e. vacuum infusion with vinylester resin, combined in this exclusive model with the massive use of materials prized for their lightness and strength, such as aramid fibres for reinforcing the t-top, deck and hull.

Attention to detail is another plus point for this maxi-RIB, which offers a huge range of materials and customization options and is also in great demand as a luxury tender.

GranTurismo 14.05 Grande - photo © Lomac
GranTurismo 14.05 Grande - photo © Lomac
GranTurismo 14.04 Grande - photo © Lomac
GranTurismo 14.04 Grande - photo © Lomac

