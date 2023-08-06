Please select your home edition
Multihull Solutions set for Sydney International Boat Show

by Multihull Solutions 2 Jul 17:57 PDT 3-6 August 2023

 
 

SYDNEY INTERNATIONAL BOAT SHOW | 3 - 6 AUGUST

We are gearing up for an extraordinary Sydney International Boat Show in early August with a stellar lineup of models to suit all power and sail enthusiasts, including the global premiere of the ILIAD 53F and the Asia Pacific premiere of the Dufour 37 and Tesoro 40 Outboard!  Make sure you save the date and book your appointments early as we anticipate very strong crowds at this famous event. 

 

Held on Sydney's famous Darling Harbour, the ICC Sydney and Cockle Bay will come alive with one of the biggest and most prestigious marine lifestyle events on the boat show calendar. With over 240 exhibitors, 900 boats on display, a show-stopping lineup of entertainment and activities, and 60,000 dedicated marine enthusiasts, this is an occasion not to be missed!

 

Dates:      3 - 6 August 2023

Location:  Cockle Bay Marina, Darling Harbour, Sydney

Click here to visit the event website.

 

On display with Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co: 
 
 
 

