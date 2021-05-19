Oceanco celebrates delivery of the 109-meter motoryacht Seven Seas

109-meter motoryacht Seven Seas © Oceanco 109-meter motoryacht Seven Seas © Oceanco

by Oceanco 3 Jul 06:25 PDT

Oceanco is proud to announce the delivery of Seven Seas, a remarkable 109-meter motoryacht that showcases the extraordinary collaboration between Sinot Yacht Architecture & Design and Molly Isaksen Interiors.

Setting Seven Seas apart is her beautifully proportioned profile and the exquisite use of natural materials and glass onboard, offering guests an unparalleled outward-looking experience.

Under the unique expertise and guidance of Lateral Naval Architects, the project underwent an extensive optimization process, resulting in outstanding performance and exceptional seakeeping ability. She is also the first LY3-compliant yacht to feature a Marine Evacuation System.

Oceanco is proud to deliver Seven Seas. We wish her fair winds for unforgettable adventures throughout a lifetime.

Specifications: