Ensign Yachts Newsletter: Sail the Mediterranean on your new yacht with discounted European delivery

Mark your diaries for these upcoming boat shows to get on board one of Ensign's premier new yacht brands! Meet the team, look onboard new and demonstrator models, and find out what's coming soon. If you are interested in attending one of these shows and gaining exclusive access, please register your interest and we will connect you with the team.
Ensign Yachts specialises in European delivery of our new sail and motor yachts. Why not pick up your yacht in Europe and cruise the Mediterranean for a season or two before bringing it home to Australia? Its a great way to get a fantastic deal on your new yacht by saving on shipping and import charges. Our expert sales team can help guide you through the process to make it a stress-free buying experience. From customising the yacht to suit your needs, to providing full after-sales support, the Ensign Yachts team are here to make your dreams a reality.
Ensign Yachts are proud to list the impressive Bering 77 Explorer 'Veronika'. This B77 is now available for inspection by appointment in Sydney. This steel semi-custom raised pilothouse is a true long-range expedition vessel, built to take its owners to the far corners of the globe in comfort, safety, and style. The raised vantage point with comfortable seating provides the perfect space to enjoy forward vistas of the open ocean while underway.
We are excited to announce some new models on their way from France. The below are planned to be unveiled at Grand Pavois Boat Show 20th - 25th September 2023 in La Rochelle, France:
To be unveiled at Boot Dusseldorf 20-28 January 2024 in Dusseldorf, Germany:
Wauquiez Yachts are also planning to unveil a new generation of premium models in 2024. If you are interested in further details on any of these models or would like to attend the boat show, get in touch with our team.
For those boaters out there running diesel fuel, an awareness of diesel bug is a must. Diesel fuel is susceptible to contamination by various microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, and yeast. These microorganisms can thrive in the fuel system, particularly in the presence of water.
Common signs:
G&S 57 'It's On'
Bavaria E34
We are also happy to announce that Ensign Yachts have now acquired a range of commercial moorings and marina berths available to our customers in Pittwater and Sydney Harbour. Get in contact to find out more.
