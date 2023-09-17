Please select your home edition
Silent 62 3-Deck Solar Electric Catamaran to make world debut at Cannes Yachting Festival 2023

by Silent-Yachts 4 Jul 22:58 PDT 12-17 September 2023

The innovative Austrian shipyard SILENT-YACHTS is continuing its journey into an eco-friendly future with the upcoming world debut of its new flagship yacht at the Cannes Yachting Festival: the SILENT 62 3-Deck solar electric catamaran.

The SILENT 62 3-Deck is the first ever triple-deck yacht to be developed based on the popular SILENT 60 model. She features a fully equipped additional third deck instead of the retractable flybridge.

Silent 62 3-Deck Solar Electric Catamaran - photo © Silent-Yachts
Silent 62 3-Deck Solar Electric Catamaran - photo © Silent-Yachts

Already making waves within the industry by winning multiple awards such as the 'Multihull of the Year Award' and the 'Best of Boats Award', SILENT-YACHTS unveiled the original SILENT 60 in 2021.

Designed and engineered by SILENT-YACHTS, the SILENT 62 3-Deck has a high-performance shape which has been optimised through CFD studies, featuring a reverse bow and longer waterline. A head-turner on the water, the signature details of her exterior design include the long window stripe at the sidewall of the hull, as well as increased window surface overall.

All About Space

With three different layout options on offer for the additional third deck on board the SILENT 62 3-Deck - an open sky lounge, a closed sky lounge or an owner's suite - it is the open sky lounge version which will be making an appearance in Cannes.

Silent 62 3-Deck Solar Electric Catamaran - photo © Silent-Yachts
Silent 62 3-Deck Solar Electric Catamaran - photo © Silent-Yachts

In place of the standard flybridge which offers 21m" of space, the open, Front Exit version boasts a 50m" open fly deck with a bar, gallery, a dining table and a bench for 10-12 people, numerous sofas and lounging areas as well as a fly helm. Onboard accommodation is offered across four beautifully-appointed staterooms, as well as a well-equipped crew cabin.

All staterooms offer twin or double berths, with all heads including a separate shower. The vast main deck salon offers 50m" of space and features wide windows, with large outdoor areas found in the aft and bow areas in order to maintain guests' close connection with the ocean.

Green at its Core

An innovative and green vessel at its core which harnesses the same powertrain as the SILENT 60, the SILENT 62 3-Deck is equipped with 42 powerful solar panels achieving up to 17 kWp. The self-sufficient yacht uses silent electric propulsion (E-Power + drivetrain, comprising 2x340 kW e-motors, a 150 kW diesel generator and 286 kWh water-cooled lithium battery) for unlimited range with no noise, fumes or vibrations.

Silent 62 3-Deck Solar Electric Catamaran - photo © Silent-Yachts
Silent 62 3-Deck Solar Electric Catamaran - photo © Silent-Yachts

As a result, the operational costs of the SILENT 62 3-Deck are significantly lower compared to motor yachts, which use conventional ICE drivetrains.

Ocean and Bay Ready

A true oceangoing yacht, the SILENT 62 3-Deck has impressive cruising capabilities and is able to cruise efficiently for up to 100 miles per day powered by the sun.

Furthermore, the arrangement of the onboard components enables all systems to be powered without the need to run a generator. The generator is used to recharge batteries only in the rare cases when it is required to sustain higher speeds during prolonged periods, or when weather conditions are unfavourable for several days.

Silent 62 3-Deck Solar Electric Catamaran - photo © Silent-Yachts
Silent 62 3-Deck Solar Electric Catamaran - photo © Silent-Yachts

In addition, the SILENT 62 3-Deck's shallow draft of just slightly above one metre allows it to access shallower bays with ease, making her the ideal vessel for cruising areas such as the Caribbean and South East Asia. Able to be easily operated by two people the SILENT 62 3-Deck offers ample space for both families and crew.

The yacht's optional hydraulic stern platform doubles up as a swim platform and can accommodate a tender of up to 4.2 metres in length. A great match for the catamaran is the electric SILENT Tender 400, which fits on the platform perfectly. For keen explorers, additional water toys, kayaks, SUPs and e-bikes can be stowed in the bridge deck.

Another Premiere

Alongside the SILENT 62 3-Deck, the Front Exit version of the enduringly popular SILENT 60 series yacht will also make its world debut at Cannes 2023.

