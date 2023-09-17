Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey

Princess Yachts announce world premier of new Y80 amongst 8 yacht lineup at Cannes Yachting Festival

by Princess Yachts 6 Jul 05:10 PDT 12-17 September 2023
Princess Y80 © Princess Yachts

Princess Yachts, the UK's largest luxury yacht manufacturer, has announced an eight-yacht line-up will be on display at this year's Cannes Yachting Festival 202 3, including the World Premiere of the all-new Princess Y80.

The all-new Y80 is the latest addition to the Y Clas s yacht range that have become renowned for delivering new levels of luxury, interior ambience and exceptional space. Joining the award winning Y72, the new Y85 and the recently launched flagship of the range, the Princess Y95, the Y80 features elegant refined proportions and details with a clean, timeless aesthetic and exceptional standard and optional specifications that have become synonymous with the Y Class range. Princess Yachts is delighted to be showcasing the Y80 and the Y95 side by side at this years' prestigious Cannes Yachting Festival.

Princess Y80 - photo © Princess Yachts
Princess Y80 - photo © Princess Yachts

The Y80 brings a whole new dimension to outside entertaining with a focus on space, elegance and flexibility throughout her beautifully de signed exterior decks. Crafted in the brand's home of Plymouth, England, the all-new Y80's exterior styling follows the direction and design language of the Y Class range with a continuous window line graphic and elegant 'S' shaped hardtop, seamlessly connecting the flybridge to the main deck.

Offering a generous beam, the new Y80 provides significant volume and flexibility with owners able to specify innovative alternative layouts to suit their needs. A choice of three cockpit designs are available: a traditional U -shaped dining arrangement with additional storage solution for two SEABOBs; a central cockpit table with free standing furniture to seat eight guests; or Princess' new 'infinity cockpit' layout (first seen on the new Princess Y85) with electrically sliding seating and table mechanism to transform the area from a relaxed sofa arrangement to an informal dining area. The optional cockpit arrangements feature a large glass balustrade aft, offering uninterrupted views out to the submersible bathing platform and beyond.

Princess Y80 - photo © Princess Yachts
Princess Y80 - photo © Princess Yachts

The voluminous main deck offers an uninterrupted flow through from cockpit to the helm area, combined with panoramic views from the vast windows through -out the saloon. There is a seamless connection of each zone, from living area to dining arrangement, from well-equipped galley to day head, through to the wheelhouse with helm station and companion seating. However, optional partitions to the galley and wheelhouse are available in addition to a helm pantograph door to the side deck, to offer guests a more private experience away from crew should this be required.

Below deck, four en-suite cabins sleep eight, supported by crew quarters with two further cabins and a crew mess. The elegant master stateroom, accessed via private stairway from the main deck, makes full use of the yacht's impressive beam, with large double bed, dressing area, starboard sofa and vanity unit. A large en-suite bathroom is positioned aft of the master stateroom offering additional privacy to owners.

Princess Y80 - photo © Princess Yachts
Princess Y80 - photo © Princess Yachts

The versatility of the Y80 sets it apart from its contemporaries; the flybridge features relaxed seating and dining areas, a large sunpad, fully equipped wetbar with optional stools, plus stowage capacity for a 4m tender or wetbike. An optional flybridge crane is cleverly integrated and so hidden from view under the aft sunpad to maintain the usability of the aft flybridge area. Flexibility continues here too with two further aft layout options including a relaxed free -standing L-shaped seating arrangement or spa bath with sun loungers aft.

The foredeck has been designed to offer a secluded escape to while away an afternoon or an elegant entertaining space to sip cocktails with guests. A conversationalist seating area can easily accommodate 10 people, with adaptable forward and aft facing U-shaped seating which can convert to offer a spacious sunpad. Twin coffee tables provide a practical space that can be enjoyed throughout the day.

Princess Y80 - photo © Princess Yachts
Princess Y80 - photo © Princess Yachts

The Princess Y80's all-new hull offers significant volume with an increased beam to provide enhanced space on-board but advances in hull formation techniques also allows for increased efficiency, control and manoeuvrability to provide assured sea-keeping in all conditions. Equipped with twin MAN V12 1900hp engines, the Y80 offers powerful performance with maximum speeds in excess of 30 knots. More Y80 information

Now in its 46th year, the Cannes Yachting Festival with take place at Vieux Port, with the Princess stand located at Jetee 114.

Princess Y80 - photo © Princess Yachts
Princess Y80 - photo © Princess Yachts

Notes:
Y95- Under the guidance of the Princess Design Studio, Olesinski and Pininfarina have combined their expertise to deliver one of the world's most elegant and stylish large flybridge luxury yachts. The Y95's character lines provide a flowing side profile, framing the largest hull window ever installed in a Princess. These simple side graphics connect the yacht's flanks with her bow, stern and the new asymmetric flybridge. Design attributes such as the side door access to the flybridge make it feel bigger than a typical 100-foot yacht. The unique flybridge design also improves access to, and serviceable use of the foredeck area.

Read more about Y95

Related Articles

The all-new Princess S80
Flagship of the Princess Yachts S Class range Featuring Princess' latest sweeping design language, the S80 is designed by the in-house Princess Design Studio in collaboration with naval architects Olesinski and Italian design house, Pininfarina. Posted on 24 Mar Princess S72 and F65 set for 2023 PBIBS
North American premiere at the Palm Beach International Boat Show Princess Yachts, the UK's leading luxury yacht manufacturer, is delighted to be returning to this year's Palm Beach International Boat Show. Posted on 17 Mar Global launch of the all-new Princess S72
Dynamic performance and smooth handling Designed by the Princess Design Studio in collaboration with naval architects Olesinski and Italian design house Pininfarina, the S72's sweeping profile features sleek styling lines and beautiful full-length hull windows. Posted on 25 Jan Princess Yachts return to Dusseldorf Boat Show
World premiere of the S72, Show debut X80, Show debut F65, European premiere Y85 Princess Yachts are excited to be back at the Dusseldorf Boat Show 2023 exhibiting a seven-yacht line-up with four premieres including the World Premiere of the Princess S72, the Show debut of the X80 and F65 and the European Premiere of the new Y85. Posted on 17 Nov 2022 Princess Yachts to display award-winning line-up
End of this month at Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Princess Yachts, the UK's leading luxury yacht manufacturer, will present the show premiere of the all-new Princess V50 at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2022 from the 26th to 30th October. Posted on 22 Oct 2022 Advanced technology aboard all-new Princess V50
The launch of the all-new Princess V50 and V50-Open model Princess Yachts are delighted to announce the launch of the all-new Princess V50 and V50-Open model. Posted on 9 Sep 2022 The new Princess F50, characteristically Princess
Bespoke design qualities inside and out The new Princess F50 joins Princess Yachts' award-winning F Class range as part of its' enriched line-up. The Princess F50 follows the F45, new F55, F62 and highly anticipated upcoming F65 as part of the Princess flybridge range. Posted on 12 Jul 2022 Introducing the new Princess Y85
Redesigned to align with Princess' new contemporary exterior styling Redesigned to align with Princess' new contemporary exterior styling, the Y85 joins the award-winning Princess Y72, Y78 and highly anticipated flagship of the range, the Y95 which is due to launch at the end of 2022. Posted on 22 Jun 2022 Exceptional performance of the new Princess S72
Powerful MAN V12 engines provide speeds of up to 36 knots Designed by the Princess Design Studio in collaboration with naval architects Olesinski and Italian design house Pininfarina, the S72's sweeping profile features sleek styling lines and beautiful full-length hull windows. Posted on 4 May 2022 A truly tranquil environment - New Princess F55
The latest member of the F Class family Princess Yachts announces the latest member of the F Class family, the new Princess F55. Princess Yachts' award-winning F Class range is focused on entertaining, efficiency in space and performance. Posted on 15 Apr 2022
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTERMaritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy