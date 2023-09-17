Princess Yachts announce world premier of new Y80 amongst 8 yacht lineup at Cannes Yachting Festival

Princess Yachts, the UK's largest luxury yacht manufacturer, has announced an eight-yacht line-up will be on display at this year's Cannes Yachting Festival 202 3, including the World Premiere of the all-new Princess Y80.

The all-new Y80 is the latest addition to the Y Clas s yacht range that have become renowned for delivering new levels of luxury, interior ambience and exceptional space. Joining the award winning Y72, the new Y85 and the recently launched flagship of the range, the Princess Y95, the Y80 features elegant refined proportions and details with a clean, timeless aesthetic and exceptional standard and optional specifications that have become synonymous with the Y Class range. Princess Yachts is delighted to be showcasing the Y80 and the Y95 side by side at this years' prestigious Cannes Yachting Festival.

The Y80 brings a whole new dimension to outside entertaining with a focus on space, elegance and flexibility throughout her beautifully de signed exterior decks. Crafted in the brand's home of Plymouth, England, the all-new Y80's exterior styling follows the direction and design language of the Y Class range with a continuous window line graphic and elegant 'S' shaped hardtop, seamlessly connecting the flybridge to the main deck.

Offering a generous beam, the new Y80 provides significant volume and flexibility with owners able to specify innovative alternative layouts to suit their needs. A choice of three cockpit designs are available: a traditional U -shaped dining arrangement with additional storage solution for two SEABOBs; a central cockpit table with free standing furniture to seat eight guests; or Princess' new 'infinity cockpit' layout (first seen on the new Princess Y85) with electrically sliding seating and table mechanism to transform the area from a relaxed sofa arrangement to an informal dining area. The optional cockpit arrangements feature a large glass balustrade aft, offering uninterrupted views out to the submersible bathing platform and beyond.

The voluminous main deck offers an uninterrupted flow through from cockpit to the helm area, combined with panoramic views from the vast windows through -out the saloon. There is a seamless connection of each zone, from living area to dining arrangement, from well-equipped galley to day head, through to the wheelhouse with helm station and companion seating. However, optional partitions to the galley and wheelhouse are available in addition to a helm pantograph door to the side deck, to offer guests a more private experience away from crew should this be required.

Below deck, four en-suite cabins sleep eight, supported by crew quarters with two further cabins and a crew mess. The elegant master stateroom, accessed via private stairway from the main deck, makes full use of the yacht's impressive beam, with large double bed, dressing area, starboard sofa and vanity unit. A large en-suite bathroom is positioned aft of the master stateroom offering additional privacy to owners.

The versatility of the Y80 sets it apart from its contemporaries; the flybridge features relaxed seating and dining areas, a large sunpad, fully equipped wetbar with optional stools, plus stowage capacity for a 4m tender or wetbike. An optional flybridge crane is cleverly integrated and so hidden from view under the aft sunpad to maintain the usability of the aft flybridge area. Flexibility continues here too with two further aft layout options including a relaxed free -standing L-shaped seating arrangement or spa bath with sun loungers aft.

The foredeck has been designed to offer a secluded escape to while away an afternoon or an elegant entertaining space to sip cocktails with guests. A conversationalist seating area can easily accommodate 10 people, with adaptable forward and aft facing U-shaped seating which can convert to offer a spacious sunpad. Twin coffee tables provide a practical space that can be enjoyed throughout the day.

The Princess Y80's all-new hull offers significant volume with an increased beam to provide enhanced space on-board but advances in hull formation techniques also allows for increased efficiency, control and manoeuvrability to provide assured sea-keeping in all conditions. Equipped with twin MAN V12 1900hp engines, the Y80 offers powerful performance with maximum speeds in excess of 30 knots. More Y80 information

Now in its 46th year, the Cannes Yachting Festival with take place at Vieux Port, with the Princess stand located at Jetee 114.

Y95- Under the guidance of the Princess Design Studio, Olesinski and Pininfarina have combined their expertise to deliver one of the world's most elegant and stylish large flybridge luxury yachts. The Y95's character lines provide a flowing side profile, framing the largest hull window ever installed in a Princess. These simple side graphics connect the yacht's flanks with her bow, stern and the new asymmetric flybridge. Design attributes such as the side door access to the flybridge make it feel bigger than a typical 100-foot yacht. The unique flybridge design also improves access to, and serviceable use of the foredeck area.

