Global premiere of ILIAD 53F at Sydney International Boat Show

ILIAD 53F © ILIAD Catamarans ILIAD 53F © ILIAD Catamarans

by ILIAD Catamarans 6 Jul 05:29 PDT

Following the successful international launch of the ILIAD 53S earlier in the year, ILIAD Catamarans is preparing to unveil its sister model, the ILIAD 53F, at the 2023 Sydney International Boat Show from 3 - 6 August.

The ILIAD 53F is the flybridge version of the sporty new motor yacht and features one of the highest bridge deck clearances in its market segment, with a high freeboard for those long passages in more challenging conditions.

This impressive model delivers outstanding performance to suit all cruising plans and boasts extraordinary volume.

The interior living space is unprecedented and comprises an expansive forward lounge, helm station (optional) and dining for 6-8 people. Accommodation onboard is generous and beautifully designed with the master suite encompassing an entire hull and featuring an oversized island queen bed, panoramic windows and spacious ensuite.

Fitted with the finest European appliances, the galley is sleek and practical with its island bench, full-size refrigerator and freezer, and well-designed storage.

The motor yacht boasts exceptional outdoor space for entertaining and relaxing, and the cockpit features a bar area and dining setting for up to ten guests. The flybridge sets a new reference in use of space, features and comfort. The optional tender platform is ideal for safe sea access when swimming or diving and makes a superb sunbathing spot when the tender is deployed.

The ILIAD 53F is powered by 440hp Volvo or Yanmar engines (recommended) delivering a top speed of 21 knots (lightship), while cruising long range at low speeds will afford more than 3,135 nautical miles.

ILIAD Catamarans now has forward orders stretching into 2024 and is finalising plans to open a new state-of-the-art shipyard to facilitate increased production across its range.

Inspections of the ILIAD 53F at the Sydney International Boat Show can be booked by contacting +61 (0) 499 989 559, emailing or visiting the website at iliadcatamarans.com.

ILIAD 53F Specifications: