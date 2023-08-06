Please select your home edition
Horizon Yachts to exhibit at the Sydney International Boat Show

by Horizon Yacht 6 Jul 23:23 PDT 3-6 August 2023
Horizon V74 © Horizon Yachts

Horizon Yacht Australia (HYA) will showcase two high-volume yachts at the 2023 Sydney International Boat Show (SIBS), August 3-6. Situated prominently at the Cockle Bay Marina entrance of the show, Horizon will have the new customized V74 yacht and an FD80 yacht on display in Marina M 147.

Distinguished by a plumb bow design and bold exterior profile, and featuring a voluminous interior layout, the new Horizon V74 has been customized for the Australian market. An evolution of the V68 model, the new V74 features an enclosed skylounge and spacious four-stateroom layout.

Horizon V74 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon V74 - photo © Horizon Yachts

The calm and bright interior boasts a light Acacia satin wood floor complemented by natural tones, white and light grey finishes, and large windows. A fold-up window creates a pass-through between the salon's wet bar and the aft deck. Forward, a well-equipped raised country kitchen-style galley features a center island bar and U-shaped dinette under the forward windows.

In the skylounge, twin black leather helm chairs face the console that utilizes the Garmin Navigation system and controls the CAT C18A 1,136hp engines and 22.5kW Onan gensets. A U-shaped settee with a Hi/Lo dinette faces the pop-up television console, and a dayhead is situated aft to port. The hardtop overhang protects the full bar and L-shaped seating area on the boat deck aft, while the tender is stowed furthest aft.

Horizon V74 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon V74 - photo © Horizon Yachts

Four staterooms are positioned on the lower deck of the new V74, and comprise a full-beam master with ensuite, a bunk room and convertible twins cabin and a forward VIP. A beach club with lounge seating and a wet bar accesses the yacht's extended 450kg capacity Hi/Lo swim platform.

Horizon V74 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon V74 - photo © Horizon Yachts

"The V74, while smaller in length than most Horizon vessels delivered in Australia, is market-leading in terms of overall volume," says Director of Horizon Yacht Australia, Mark Western. "We had tremendous interest in this new model as well as our FD Series yachts at the recent Sanctuary Cove Boat Show and look forward to similar response in Sydney."

Horizon FD80 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon FD80 - photo © Horizon Yachts

Also on display, the FD80 Skyline is designed to incorporate many features found aboard much larger yachts. This yacht offers four staterooms including a master suite forward on the main deck and three staterooms on the lower deck, with crew quarters for four aft and a spacious beach club with a Hi/Lo swim platform.

Horizon FD80 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon FD80 - photo © Horizon Yachts

Designed in a contemporary yet comfortable interior aesthetic described as "Charcoal in Snow," the interior is highlighted by water-bleached walnut with brushed metallic highlights and dyed koto accents. The yacht is configured with a split-use skylounge, which sees an enclosed wheelhouse area forward and a protected al fresco area for entertainment extending aft on the boat deck.

Horizon FD80 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon FD80 - photo © Horizon Yachts

Situated forward on the main deck, the master suite spans the full beam and is outfitted in bleached walnut with dyed koto accents. On the lower deck, three additional en suite staterooms comprised of two VIPs and a convertible twin continue the "Charcoal in Snow" style. The beach club features a large and comfortable seating area with a Hi/Lo pass-through window into the crew galley, allowing for superb entertainment and relaxation at this level.

Horizon FD80 - photo © Horizon Yachts
Horizon FD80 - photo © Horizon Yachts

To schedule your appointment during the Sydney International Boat Show, August 3-6, 2023, please contact Horizon Yacht Australia at +61 7 5577 9009 or email .

