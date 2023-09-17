Sirena 48 will make world debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2023

Please select your home edition
by Sirena Yachts 7 Jul 00:33 PDT 12-17 September 2023
Sirena 48 © Sirena Yachts

Sirena Yachts' smallest model to date is ready to make her world debut. This will happen at the forthcoming Cannes Yachting Festival from September 12 to 17, 2023. Even before the world premiere, the shipyard has sold 18 hulls to date.

The Sirena 48 offers three alternative layouts for the spacious aft cockpit and stern area - a rarity in boats under the 50ft mark. Customers can choose between an open layout and a more traditional aft deck, this tailoring can continue all the way to the bathing platform.

There are more options around the flybridge. Standard spec is for a spacious entertaining area, with alfresco dining and a huge expanse of sun pads forward. There's an option to install a hardtop and add solar panels for the hotel loads of the Sirena 48.

Like her larger sisters in the range, which comprises four existing models (Sirena 58, 68, 78, and 88), the Sirena 48 will give owners the best of both worlds with a semi-displacement hull that is efficient in displacement mode, yet permits fast planing performance as well. A voluminous hull offers plenty of interior space for the family, and of course, there is the large swimming platform to carry a tender, jetski or other toys.

With the optional engines the Sirena 48's top speed will reach 27 knots. The cruising speed is 15-16 knots and the economical cruising speed is 10 knots. At 10 kn the expected range is 520 nm.

