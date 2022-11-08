Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resources 2022 Salary Survey

Custom Line Navetta 30 docks in Singapore

by Ferretti Group 7 Jul 00:17 PDT
Custom Line Navetta 30 © Ferretti Group

The Custom Line Navetta 30 has just entered the harbours of Singapore. Particularly debuting around Lazarus Island and the Marina Bay Sands area. Bursting into the blue, this historic occasion also marks the first Custom Line Navetta 30 unveiled in the lion city.

The Custom Line Navetta 30's distinguishing theme is innovation. The entire design has low consumption and best-in-segment performance, earning a CE class A rating. It features stabilising fins and optional sea keepers for consummate comfort while at anchor.

Custom Line Navetta 30 - photo © Ferretti Group
Custom Line Navetta 30 - photo © Ferretti Group

This brand-new superyacht in the Custom Line displacement line combines seaworthiness, customisation, and comfort. With a paradigm that defines the state of the art in the pursuit of complete well-being for owners and guests, its ground-breaking design is brimming with the explosive energy of a true masterpiece. It is an ambitious vessel at 28.43 m long and 7.3 m in beam and rides the waves with an elegance that speaks loudly of freedom and grace that goes beyond the line and the new dimension of design.

Conceived in a collaboration between Ferretti Group's Product Strategy and Engineering teams, the unrivalled soundproofing has been achieved through mathematical analysis to measure every source of sound and the use of a floating floor to reduce engine noise and soften the footsteps in the guest areas - a testament to utilising technology for luxury comfort and elegance.

Custom Line Navetta 30 - photo © Ferretti Group
Custom Line Navetta 30 - photo © Ferretti Group

The interior architecture of this superyacht is by ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, with strategic consulting provided by the Custom Line Atelier for the interior design, and the expertise and experience of architect Filippo Salvetti for the exteriors

Watch the video here.

Related Articles

Tenth Custom Line Navetta 42 launched
Latest hull in the brand's displacement line enters the water at the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard The launch ceremony was held today for the 10th Custom Line Navetta 42, an emblem of dynamism and design that entered the water at the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard in Ancona on May 30. Posted on 1 Jul Custom Line 120' M/Y Someday launched
A true-to-life portrait of the owner and a reflection of their personality in every detail Custom Line presents a new work of art, Custom Line 120' M/Y SOMEDAY, a true-to-life portrait of the owner and a reflection of their personality in every detail. Posted on 5 May A new Custom Line 106': 14th unit launched
A masterpiece of aesthetic beauty & comfort entered the water at the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard A new Custom Line 106' entered the water last April 5th at the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard in Ancona, during a ceremony attended by all Custom Line employees and the outside contractors who helped create this yacht. Posted on 22 Apr Custom Line 140': born great
New Custom Line flagship marries timeless elegance with Italian design and leading-edge technology Custom Line inspires lovers of cruising in superior comfort to dream big by presenting the Custom Line 140' superyacht, with a length overall of 42.61 meters and a maximum beam of 8.54 meters. Posted on 8 Nov 2022 Custom Line 106' makes its debut at FLBS
Presenting the jewel in its crown to the American market Custom Line presents this jewel in its crown to the American market: a superyacht that is a sublime expression of performance and Italian design. Posted on 21 Oct 2022 Custom Line Navetta 50 project
A 50m long aluminium dream A Navetta is the dream yacht for many owners because it fully expresses the unique features of a cruising yacht that is unrivalled for style, comfort and wellbeing on board. Posted on 26 Jul 2022 Custom Line 140': The Grandeur of being unique
The largest ship ever built by the brand Custom Line gives fans of a glamorous and immersive cruising experience something to dream about. Posted on 15 Jun 2022 Custom Line launches the first Navetta 33 in 2022
A new jewel of the sea built at the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard Refinement and elegant restraint are the stand-out features of Navetta 33 M/Y "Renewal 3", a contemporary work of art in the Custom Line Navetta displacement line, launched last week at the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard in Ancona. Posted on 23 Apr 2022 Introducing a new Navetta 30 superyacht
She is the brand's fourth yacht to enter the water in 2022 at the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard. Custom Line launches its fourth superyacht in just three months since the start of the year. The new unit is the seventh in the iconic Navetta 30 displacement line. Posted on 6 Apr 2022 Launching the Custom Line 106' M/Y Gerry's Ferry
A new work of marine art enters the water at the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard Another outstanding planing yacht by Custom Line entered the water at the Ferretti Group Superyacht Yard in Ancona. Custom Line 106' M/Y Gerry's Ferry expresses all the sophistication and distinction of the brand's timeless cruising concept. Posted on 10 Feb 2022
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy