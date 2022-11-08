Custom Line Navetta 30 docks in Singapore

Custom Line Navetta 30 © Ferretti Group Custom Line Navetta 30 © Ferretti Group

by Ferretti Group 7 Jul 00:17 PDT

The Custom Line Navetta 30 has just entered the harbours of Singapore. Particularly debuting around Lazarus Island and the Marina Bay Sands area. Bursting into the blue, this historic occasion also marks the first Custom Line Navetta 30 unveiled in the lion city.

The Custom Line Navetta 30's distinguishing theme is innovation. The entire design has low consumption and best-in-segment performance, earning a CE class A rating. It features stabilising fins and optional sea keepers for consummate comfort while at anchor.

This brand-new superyacht in the Custom Line displacement line combines seaworthiness, customisation, and comfort. With a paradigm that defines the state of the art in the pursuit of complete well-being for owners and guests, its ground-breaking design is brimming with the explosive energy of a true masterpiece. It is an ambitious vessel at 28.43 m long and 7.3 m in beam and rides the waves with an elegance that speaks loudly of freedom and grace that goes beyond the line and the new dimension of design.

Conceived in a collaboration between Ferretti Group's Product Strategy and Engineering teams, the unrivalled soundproofing has been achieved through mathematical analysis to measure every source of sound and the use of a floating floor to reduce engine noise and soften the footsteps in the guest areas - a testament to utilising technology for luxury comfort and elegance.

The interior architecture of this superyacht is by ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel, with strategic consulting provided by the Custom Line Atelier for the interior design, and the expertise and experience of architect Filippo Salvetti for the exteriors

Watch the video here.