2023 Sydney International Boat Show countdown - Powerboat line up

by Flagstaff Marine 8 Jul 16:29 PDT 3-6 August 2023
2023 Sydney International Boat Show countdown © Flagstaff Marine

The 54th Sydney International Boat Show is on again at Cockle Bay at Darling Harbour, 3 - 6 August and we're excited to display one of our biggest-ever lineups with several Australian and Sydney model premieres.

As always, we offer the opportunity to book your preferred time for a private viewing, so you can sidestep the crowds and have the time to explore as well as ask any questions you have of our expert team.

On the marina, we will be premiering several new models - the award-winning the Gran Turismo 45 and Gran Turismo 41. Close by we'll also have on display a range of LOMAC RIBS.

Book your preferred slot here or call us on 1300 998 662.

Gran Turismo 45 - photo © Flagstaff Marine
Gran Turismo 45 - photo © Flagstaff Marine

Setting new trends - Gran Turismo 45

The Gran Turismo 45 sets new standards with its sleek design, superb performance, and exceptional functionality. With large windows, a vast sundeck, and a U-shaped cockpit, the GT 45 provides a first-class indoor and outdoor experience. The stunning interiors are refined, elegant, and warm, with grey walnut wood that distinguishes our new generation of Express-Cruisers.

She is a great entertainer and ideal for get-togethers with family and friends. In addition to the ample seating, the cockpit includes a Wet Bar with a sink, fridge, ice maker, and retractable TV. The lower deck features a beautiful owner's cabin at the back with an independent shower room, a guest cabin at the bow with a second shower room, a convivial saloon, and a fully equipped kitchen.

Featuring the Volvo Z-Drive D6-380/DPH (2X380 CV/HP) or the Volvo D6-IPS 600 (2X 440 CH/HP) and its Air Step® hull, the GT 45's performance cements Beneteau's reputation for dynamic, high-performance boats providing optimal safety in any conditions.

A great entertainer and ideal for get-togethers with family and friends, the spacious and sporty GranTurismo 45 offers excellent handling on the water making it perfect for weekends away or longer adventures.

Gran Turismo 41 - photo © Flagstaff Marine
Gran Turismo 41 - photo © Flagstaff Marine

Design flair - Gran Turismo 41

The brilliant new Gran Turismo 41 is the replacement for the highly popular Gran Turismo 40 of which hundreds have sold around the world. This beautiful new sports cruiser retains all the best features of the GT 40 with new tweaks and improvements to make life on board even more pleasurable.

The Gran Turismo 41 is a huge global hit, with happy owners throughout the world enjoying the performance attributes, luxurious fit-out, and stylish looks. It is a true world leader in the 40ft sports cruiser category, and perfect for our Australian powerboating lifestyle.

This is a superior day boat with a cockpit and interior fit-out suitable for more than just overnighting.

LOMAC RIBS - photo © Flagstaff Marine
LOMAC RIBS - photo © Flagstaff Marine

Italian flair - LOMAC RIBS

The LOMAC of Milan rigid inflatables stand out with superior design, build quality and seagoing capabilities.

LOMAC has been manufacturing luxury, high-performance rigid inflatable boats for over 60 years and is highly regarded globally and we are delighted to be the exclusive Australian distributors of this stylish range.

Infinite levels of personalisation are offered through over 40 models in four experiential categories, ranging in size from 2.5 to 14.5 metres:

  1. Performance and exhilaration
  2. Cruising and overnighting
  3. Entertaining and relaxing
  4. Luxury tender
We will have a range of boats on the marina at this year's show, including the Turismo 660 and 710, Gran Turismo Cruiser11, and Adrenalina 10.5.

