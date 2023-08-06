Stellar line-up of new models at Sydney International Boat Show

by The Yacht Sales Co 9 Jul 21:35 PDT

The Yacht Sales Co and Multihull Solutions will have one of their largest displays ever at the 2023 Sydney International Boat Show with a line-up of six models, including the global and Asia Pacific premieres of three new yachts.

The event, from 3 - 6 August in Darling Harbour, will feature the global launch of the new ILIAD 53F motor yacht, as well as the Asia Pacific premieres of the Dufour 37 and the walkaround luxury day boat, the Tesoro T-40 Outboard. The companies will also be showcasing the Absolute 47 FLY, the Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts MY5, and the Fountaine Pajot Isla 40 sailing catamaran.

There has been intense interest in the upcoming ILIAD 53F following the highly successful launch of its sister model, the ILIAD 53S, at the recent Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show. This new flybridge version is the ultimate long-range motor yacht with one of the highest bridgedeck clearances in its market segment and a high freeboard to tackle long passages in challenging conditions.

The ILIAD 53F has been designed with outstanding interior living space, including a huge forward lounge with optional helm station and dining for up to eight guests. Its cockpit features a bar area and large dining setting, while the flybridge sets a new reference in use of space, features and comfort. Powered by 440hp Volvo or Yanmar engines, the ILIAD 53F delivers a top speed of 21 knots (lightship), and cruising long range at low speeds will afford more than 3,135 nautical miles.

Visitors to the Sydney International Boat Show will also be the first in the Asia Pacific region to inspect the Dufour 37, a stylish new model with the largest choice of onboard living spaces of any yacht in her category. The yacht has been designed with an expansive cockpit with BBQ, a forward sunbathing area, generous saloon, contemporary galley, and a spacious master suite with extraordinary headroom.

Available in two and three-cabin versions, the Dufour 37 also benefits from the major innovations that have made the Dufour 470 so successful, including a bowsprit platform and ergonomic deck layout. She boasts outstanding performances with superb stability and delivers improved handing and responsiveness with her single rudder and twin steering wheels.

The stunning new Tesoro T-40 Outboard will also have its Asia Pacific premiere at the show, with visitors set to be impressed by the luxury walkaround yacht's sleek exterior design and refined interior details that make it one of the most iconic models in the exclusive Spanish shipyard's range.

The stunning Italian-designed Absolute 47 Fly is also expected to be a showstopper with its capacious flybridge and sundeck and impressive technology that delivers powerful performance. The flybridge yacht will be displayed alongside the immensely popular MY5 power catamaran by Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts and the highly successful Isla 40 sailing catamaran.

The Yacht Sales Co and Multihull Solutions will also have full details of all its world-leading brands at the show, including Fountaine Pajot, Fountaine Pajot Motor Yachts, Dufour Yachts, ILIAD Catamarans, NEEL and LEEN Trimarans, Absolute Yachts, Cora Cat and Tesoro Yachts, as well as details of its quality pre-owned yachts for sale within its Brokerage divisions.

The companies will have their display located at Marina M #164, and appointments to inspect any of the yachts on display at the Sydney International Boat Show can be made by contacting Multihull Solutions and The Yacht Sales Co on tollfree 1300 855 338 or +61 (0) 7 5452 5164, emailing or visiting the website at www.multihullsolutions.com.au.