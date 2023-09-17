Lusben completes the refit of Lady Jade, the elegant 41-metre explorer launched in Brazil in 2008

The refit has been completed of the 41-metre Lady Jade, the Explorer motor yacht with a Swiss owner built by Brazilian yacht maker Inace Yachts in 2008.

Lady Jade had a major 6-meter extension at the Alia Yachts in Antalya designed by Stefano Patrovich. The motor yacht now has a new look after a complete repaint, a metalwork modification on the ceiling of the sundeck and to the aft section of the hull to give it a sleeker and more contemporary style, and a new layout and decor for all the interiors designed by Stefano Pastrovich.

Since 1956, Lusben has been carrying out custom refit projects of peerless quality on super, motor and sailing yachts from all over the world and the yard recently completed the refit of M/Y Lady Jade. The yacht arrived at the shipyard in Viareggio in October 2022 for major maintenance and refitting work, including a complete repaint that returned the hull to its original blue colour.

The interiors have also been given a complete makeover with meticulous attention to detail. The changes to the layout span the entire Main and Lower Decks, as well as much of the Upper Deck, including the bridge. The refit involved new furnishings and decor for the full-beam owner's suite located forward on the Main Deck, as well as for the four guest cabins and the VIP cabin on the Lower Deck, which have been refurbished with a significant upgrade to guest area comfort and now feature elegant but cosy settings in a style that points up a palette of dark colours and black lacquer.

The work included a major structural modification to the aft section of the hull, where the quarter boards have been reduced in size to give the aft cockpit a more open feel. The ceiling on the Flybridge was also extended in length by a metre, adding to the shade in the outdoor bar/dining area. The exterior styling has also been given a more distinctive personality by installing underwater lights along the entire length of the boat's hull.

The refit of Lady Jade is yet another example of Lusben's ability to embrace both the wishes of the owner and the designer's ideas, at the same time as ensuring maximum quality thanks to the expertise of the yard's workforce and the meticulous care lavished on every stage of the refitting process.