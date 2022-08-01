Please select your home edition
Arksen 85 on sea trials - Latest pictures and footage of Project Pelagos
by Arksen 12 Jul 03:04 PDT
Arksen 85 © Arksen
View the latest imagery and footage of Project Pelagos during technical sea trials.
Arksen 85 sea trial - photo © Arksen
Arksen 85 - photo © Arksen
Arksen 85 sea trial - photo © Arksen
Arksen 85 - photo © Arksen
Arksen 85 - photo © Arksen
Arksen 85 - photo © Arksen
Arksen 85 - photo © Arksen
Arksen 85 sea trial - photo © Arksen
Arksen 85 - photo © Arksen
Arksen 85 - Bridge deck - photo © Arksen
Arksen 85 - Foredeck - photo © Arksen
Arksen 85 - Upper deck - photo © Arksen
Arksen 85 - Main deck - photo © Arksen
Arksen 85 - Standard lower deck - photo © Arksen
Arksen 85 sea trial - photo © Arksen
Arksen 85 - photo © Arksen
Arksen 85 sea trial - photo © Arksen
Arksen 85 launch - photo © Arksen
Arksen 85 launch - photo © Arksen
Arksen 85 - photo © Arksen
Arksen 85 - photo © Arksen
Arksen 85 - photo © Arksen
Arksen 85 - photo © Arksen
Arksen 85 - photo © Arksen
Arksen 85 - photo © Arksen
Arksen 85 - photo © Arksen
Arksen 85 - photo © Arksen
Related Articles
Arksen launches new Arksen 85, Project Pelagos
A remarkably efficient long-range explorer, capable of taking on global adventures
Launching from the Isle of Wight, the privately owned Arksen 85 has hit the water for the first time ahead of her sea trials and ultimate handover to the client.
Posted on 19 May
Arksen build update
Two explorer vessels in build at the Wight Shipyard in the UK
Arksen now have two explorer vessels in build at Wight Shipyard in the UK. These are the latest images of Arksen 85/02, Project Pelagos currently in build at Wight Shipyard.
Posted on 1 Aug 2022
Arksen 45 ready for action
Built for either independent excursions or operating as a tender/chase boat
We have been working alongside Ring Powercraft who have been developing the tooling of the first in class, and now with the molding nearing completion 45/01 is set to be delivered in late summer this year.
Posted on 13 May 2022
Introducing the Arksen 65
Take a closer look at the new all-rounder vessel, designed to be easily owner operated
Similar to the Arksen 85, the 65 has all the robustness and functionality for safe ocean crossings, as standard within the Explorer Series, with the option of being fully capable of high latitude cruising.
Posted on 12 May 2022
A first look at Project Pelagos interiors
Created by the team at Design Unlimited
The ability to customise the interior of your explorer vessel is often top of the list for prospective owners, alongside space, efficiency and long-range.
Posted on 30 Mar 2022
Dynamic adventures of an Arksen owner
Joined onboard by a team of marine scientists for a reef research expedition
A fact-based fictional tale of an Arksen 85 owner joined onboard by a team of marine scientists for a reef research expedition.
Posted on 29 Dec 2021
Arksen 85/02 Project Pelagos sold
The Arksen 85 represents the 'flagship' vessel within the Arksen Explorer Series
Two and a half years ago, Arksen unveiled its vision for a new concept in sustainable marine adventures. The ambitious project has rapidly gained momentum with the sale of the second Arksen 85, Project Pelagos, announced today.
Posted on 30 Sep 2021
Hull turn milestone for Arksen 85
This memorable event took place at the shipyard on the Isle of Wight
We are pleased to share this update just one month after the announcement of her sale and cannot wait to see this beautiful explorer yacht embarking on a world tour next year.
Posted on 4 May 2021
Explorer vessel Project Ocean in build
Milestone for Arksen as their first eco-conscious Explorer Vessel goes into production
Less than two years ago, Arksen unveiled their innovative vision for a new wave of sustainable marine adventure. The project has rapidly gained momentum and now their first Explorer Vessel has gone into production in the UK.
Posted on 21 Oct 2020
Arksen Origins
As Peter Morton says, this is the next chapter in private yacht ownership
Hear from Wight Shipyard CEO, Peter Morton about his aspirations and the future of Explorer Yachts.
Posted on 3 Jun 2020
