Arksen 85 on sea trials - Latest pictures and footage of Project Pelagos

View the latest imagery and footage of Project Pelagos during technical sea trials.

Related Articles

Arksen launches new Arksen 85, Project Pelagos

A remarkably efficient long-range explorer, capable of taking on global adventures Launching from the Isle of Wight, the privately owned Arksen 85 has hit the water for the first time ahead of her sea trials and ultimate handover to the client.

Arksen build update

Two explorer vessels in build at the Wight Shipyard in the UK Arksen now have two explorer vessels in build at Wight Shipyard in the UK. These are the latest images of Arksen 85/02, Project Pelagos currently in build at Wight Shipyard.

Arksen 45 ready for action

Built for either independent excursions or operating as a tender/chase boat We have been working alongside Ring Powercraft who have been developing the tooling of the first in class, and now with the molding nearing completion 45/01 is set to be delivered in late summer this year.

Introducing the Arksen 65

Take a closer look at the new all-rounder vessel, designed to be easily owner operated Similar to the Arksen 85, the 65 has all the robustness and functionality for safe ocean crossings, as standard within the Explorer Series, with the option of being fully capable of high latitude cruising.

A first look at Project Pelagos interiors

Created by the team at Design Unlimited The ability to customise the interior of your explorer vessel is often top of the list for prospective owners, alongside space, efficiency and long-range.

Dynamic adventures of an Arksen owner

Joined onboard by a team of marine scientists for a reef research expedition A fact-based fictional tale of an Arksen 85 owner joined onboard by a team of marine scientists for a reef research expedition.

Arksen 85/02 Project Pelagos sold

The Arksen 85 represents the 'flagship' vessel within the Arksen Explorer Series Two and a half years ago, Arksen unveiled its vision for a new concept in sustainable marine adventures. The ambitious project has rapidly gained momentum with the sale of the second Arksen 85, Project Pelagos, announced today.

Hull turn milestone for Arksen 85

This memorable event took place at the shipyard on the Isle of Wight We are pleased to share this update just one month after the announcement of her sale and cannot wait to see this beautiful explorer yacht embarking on a world tour next year.

Explorer vessel Project Ocean in build

Milestone for Arksen as their first eco-conscious Explorer Vessel goes into production Less than two years ago, Arksen unveiled their innovative vision for a new wave of sustainable marine adventure. The project has rapidly gained momentum and now their first Explorer Vessel has gone into production in the UK.