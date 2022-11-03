New Riva 82' Diva: The flybridge with endless outdoor space

Riva 82' Diva © Riva Yachts Riva 82' Diva © Riva Yachts

by Riva Yacht 12 Jul 06:46 PDT

Creative genius never rests and Riva, a globally famed nautical icon, has been a perfect demonstration of this for over 180 years.

A creative forge turning out iconic boats from 8 to 90 meters in length, every one unique but all sharing the signature aquamarine blue that makes them unmistakeable, Riva once again shows its extraordinary creative vitality by launching Riva 82' Diva, the new flybridge built to open a new chapter in the history of the category.

Launched in La Spezia, at the shipyard where 76-to-130-foot models are built, the Riva 82' Diva joins the sumptuous range of flybridges - including huge successes like the Riva 90' Argo, Riva 102' Corsaro Super, Riva 110' Dolcevita and Riva 130' Bellissima - bringing to market not only a new boat size but also a revolutionary approach to the use of space.

Like the splendid creations that have preceded it in the last 27 years, Riva 82' Diva bears the unmistakeable mark of Mauro Micheli and Sergio Beretta, founders of Officina Italiana Design, in collaboration with the Strategic Product Committee led by Piero Ferrari and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department.

Riva 82' Diva offers a new concept of both interior and exterior space, in which each environment is masterfully designed to optimise its use of space and functionality. The outdoor areas are undoubtedly the key focus of this yacht, designed to put guests in close contact with the sea and let them enjoy the cruising experience in spaces of unprecedented dimensions for the category, starting with the 40-square-meter flybridge, one of the largest for this size of yacht. Thanks to these generous dimensions, each living area on Riva 82' Diva flybridge has its own dedicated space: the lounge with dinette and bar in the centre, protected by a carbon fibre hard top with glass panels, the sunbathing area forward and another lounge area aft.

Down on the main deck is the boat's main attraction, the spacious stern beach club characterised by two large bulwarks that swing down to create lateral terraces, increasing the area's width by 3 meters. In the centre of the beach club, under the large sundeck, a garage can accommodate a jet tender of up to 3.45 m and a seabob. Forward of the beach club is the raised cockpit fitted with facing sea-view sofas, providing an unprecedented living area of nearly 35 square metres.

The interiors offer new solutions combining the best in terms of design and comfort: in the saloon, the cockpit-level living space precedes the panoramic dining area, which is raised to mark out the settings visually without actually separating them. The galley, which leads to the helm station and, via the port-side external walkway, to the forward lounge area, is at the forward end of the main deck and is designed either to be closed off from or to open out onto the dining area in order to create a seamless space. Even the stair well connecting to the flybridge is part of the decor thanks to glass walls that dissolve the visual barrier between interior and exterior.

The lower deck has 4 cabins - 3 guest cabins with ensuite bathroom and the full-beam owner's cabin aft - accommodating up to 8 guests. The crew quarters - two separate cabins with a total of three beds - are amidships and accessed by a dedicated walkway on the side of the superstructure to guarantee complete privacy for both the owner and guests.

With an overall length of more than 25 meters and a maximum beam of over 6 meters, the agile beauty of Riva 82' Diva is simply unique. The unmistakeable features of her predecessors - such as the low and sporty profile of the superstructure - work with innovative new solutions - like the higher and safer lateral gunwales with painted composite profiles instead of traditional stainless steel handrails - to breathe life into a yacht without precedent.

On the new Riva 82' Diva, the owner can decide whether to install a pair of MAN V12 1800 engines delivering a top speed of 29 knots and a cruising speed of 26 or two MAN V12 1900 engines for a top speed of 31 knots and a cruising speed of 27 (provisional data).

The first unit will make its official debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2023.