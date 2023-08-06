2023 Sydney International Boat Show: premieres not to be missed

by Sydney International Boat Show 13 Jul 15:38 PDT

With the 54th Sydney International Boat Show just three weeks away, more exhibitors have announced premieres and never-before-seen products making their debut at Sydney's biggest and most spectacular celebration of all things boating, coming up at the International Convention Centre Sydney and adjacent Cockle Bay in Darling Harbour 3 - 6 August 2023.

With exhibition hall space nearing capacity and well over 210 vessels on display on the marina, this year's Show is expected to attract crowds with interests as diverse as sailing, fishing, waterskiing and wake boarding, diving, cruising with the family, or paddling on any of Australia's great waterways.

President of the Boating Industry Association (BIA) Andrew Fielding said the Show is shaping up to be an exceptional celebration of recreational boating. "Our members are very excited about the upcoming Sydney International Boat Show. The interest and demand for exhibition space has been a high priority for boating suppliers and retailers, not just from NSW, but right across the country. This is going to be a great show."

Impressively, many exhibitors are taking advantage of the strong interest in the Show to launch and announce many new boats. Flagstaff Marine, for example, is presenting one of their biggest premiere Beneteau line-ups ever, including the new Oceanis 34.1 and Oceanis Yacht 54, the Gran Turismo 41 and Gran Turismo 45, and the award winning First 36.

Iliad Catamarans announces the global launch of their 53F flybridge model at the 2023 Sydney International Boat Show. This impressive motor yacht has outstanding interior living space, including a huge forward lounge, helm station (optional) and dining for 6-8 people. Accommodation onboard is generous and beautifully designed with the master suite encompassing an entire hull and featuring an oversized island queen bed, panoramic windows and an expansive ensuite. Fitted with the finest European appliances, the galley is sleek and practical with its island bench, full-size refrigerator and freezer, and well-designed storage.

Be sure to see the Australian premieres presented by Nautique Central, the Nautique GS20 and GS22, delivering next-level versatility for wake boarders and waterskiers. Undergoing a complete redesign, these all-new models provide better wake surf, wakeboard and waterski performance than ever, created in a multi-sport boat. Keep an eye out for the new 'Supreme' range of boats being introduced to the Australin market for the first time by Nautique, with the S220 making its debut at the Show.

Leopard Catamarans introduce the Leopard 40 Powercat at the Show, premiering for the first time in the Asia Pacific. Bringing optimal reliability, speed, stability and fuel consumption, this vessel joins the successful Leopard 46 and Leopard 53 models at the forefront of the global cruising power catamaran market.

Sirocco Marine returns to the Sydney International Boat Show with new models of Zodiacs. Sirocco Marine is regarded as a leader in Australia when it comes to rigid inflatable boats (referred to as "RIBS" in the boating world) with decades of boating experience across their team. Sirocco Marine has also been the Australian dealer for BRIG since 2006, and after a year of forced hiatus due to the conflict in Ukraine, the BRIG factory in Kharkiv has resumed production and the first all-new BRIG RIBS have arrived in Australia. Prior to the disruption, BRIG was the world's largest manufacturer of RIBS and accounted for 70 percent of the local market, creating employment for dozens of businesses and enjoyment for a legion of loyal BRIG owners.

With a design that will turn heads and a promise of performance to match, the racy Italian designed, Lilybaeum Levanzo 25 is a feature-filled day boat bursting with character and craftsmanship, set to make its Australian premiere at the Show. The distinguishing high-flared bow, hull lines and high sides provide excellent stability and a perfect dry deck in all conditions. Dmitriy Dubs, Director at My Marine chose Lilybaeum for the quality of the build, craftsmanship and luxury design. "We are excited to present the Levanzo 25 at the Show and we're sure people will be impressed with the design, performance and complete package," he said.

Australian Superyachts is excited to present the brand-new Nomad 101 Explorer Yacht for the first time in Australia at this year's Sydney International Boat Show. The largest vessel on display at this year's Show, the Nomad 101 is touted as the epitome of the 'new-gen' yachts focused primarily on enjoying the journey to pristine destinations. The Nomad 101's bow cuts through the chop, running at a maximum speed of 22.5 knot while the sweet spot lies at an economical speed of 10 Knots, wherein fuel consumption is optimum and the range can be as much as 1,400nm.

The Azimut 53 Flybridge will also make its Australian debut at the Show, presented by D'Albora Marine. The 53 is a last generation flybridge yacht with sleek and clean lines by Alberto Mancini, who was able to disguise the generous interior volumes by creating the perfect combination of eye-catching design and onboard comfort. The wide and uninterrupted side glazing along the main deck extends from stem to stern, reducing to a minimum the use of fibreglass and enhancing the yacht's slender lines.

For the more thrilling at heart, take a first look at the Kawasaki Ultra 160 Series LX and LX-S personal watercraft (PWC). The ULTRA 160 Series models offer significantly higher levels of comfort and convenience than previously, making them the models of choice for touring in comfort and style. New seats and foot well designs contribute to more comfortable ergonomics, while taller bumpers offer increased splash protection. On the 160LX, the adjustable ERGO-FIT LXury Seat allows riders to tailor their riding position, while Kawasaki's JETSOUND 4s four-speaker PWC audio system adds a soundtrack to waterborne adventures.

The Duchy 35 "Kookaburra" presented by Davis Marine will enjoy its Australian launch at the Show, boasting a spacious cockpit and expansive saloon, with a design that also offers additional flexibility in that you can select either a single or twin cabin layout. With a single cabin layout, the 35 becomes a luxury day boat or weekender for two. A twin cabin layout transforms the vessel into a comfortable family cruiser with a well-equipped galley located in the spacious saloon and two double berths below.

A new exterior design and plenty of refined interior details make the Tesoro T40 Outboard one of the iconic models in The Yacht Sales Co line-up, seen at the Show for the first time in the Asia-Pacific. There's easier and safer sea access due to the generous swim platform that cleverly encases the engines, or alternatively, a hydraulic platform with three levels can also be installed. The expansive garage space provides an abundance of storage for all types and sizes of water toys. Generous hull windows and cabin skylight deliver beautiful natural light and ventilation. The yacht's interior is the most spacious in her category with two generous cabins.

For the first time at the Sydney International Boat Show, Sundance Marine looks forward to showcasing Invictus Yachts. Notably, take a look at the new Invictus TT420, making it Asia Pacific premiere. The profile of the Invictus TT420, incorporating the stylistic features of its older sister TT460 (winner of the Design Innovation Award in 2020), is the perfect synthesis of beauty and product usability. Other models from the Italian built brand on show is the ever-popular GT370 and TT280.

The roll-out of Australian premieres continue with Ensign Yacht Brokers presenting the Bavaria SR41, the Rhea Timonier and the Rhea 23. The intelligently designed cabin layout adds a new dimension to the SR41. With a well-equipped 'L shape' galley and salon table opposite, preparing and enjoying meals with guests is a pleasure. The luxurious owner's cabin midships has its own head, as do the guests in the equally comfortable forward cabin. The Timonier serves a variety of functions, with its large aft deck, making for an excellent fishing or entertaining platform. The sliding doors allow for ease of access into the spacious and light-filled cabin. The interior layout is well designed and equipped, proving the Timonier as a great day boat or weekender with family and friends, whereas the Rhea 23 is the perfect dayboat for Australian waters with a secure walkaround to enjoy a quiet and pleasant yet powerful and stable ride. Enjoy fishing or waterskiing in the morning and then, at lunch time, gather around the teak table in the cockpit with seating for up to eight people. Afterwards, take a sunset cruise lounging on the sunbed at the foredeck.

Adding to the prestige of the marina, Horizon Yachts presents the Australian premiere of their V74. Distinguished by a plumb bow design and bold exterior profile, and featuring a voluminous interior layout, the new Horizon V74 has been customised for the Australian market. An evolution of the V68 model, the new V74 features an enclosed skylounge and spacious four stateroom layout. The calm and bright interior boasts a light Acacia satin wood floor complemented by natural tones, white and light grey finishes, and large windows.

Along with brand new accessories, safety gear, fashion and world leading designs, the Sydney International Boat Show brings the best new products and cutting-edge trends found in the boating market altogether in one great location.

The Sydney International Boat Show takes place from 3 - 6 August at the International Convention Centre Sydney, and on the adjacent marina on Cockle Bay. The show is open 10AM - 7PM Thursday to Saturday, and 10AM to 5PM on Sunday. Tickets, now available, can be purchased online only - there will not be a box office at the Show. One-day early bird tickets are available now until July 26 from $25 (Children under 16 years of age are admitted free with a paying adult). Early bird ticket purchasers also have the chance to win $10,000 in 'Boat Show Dollars' to spend with an exhibitor at the show.

The Sydney International Boat Show is presented by the Boating Industry Association Ltd (BIA) and Mulpha Events, and proudly supported by Partner in Safety - Transport for NSW, along with official event partners National Storage and Walcon Marine.

For more visit sydneyboatshow.com.au