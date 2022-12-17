Maritimo M75 An icon is born

by Maritimo 13 Jul 23:43 PDT

Leading Luxury Motor Yacht Builder, Maritimo heralds the dawn of a new boat building and design with the highly anticipated Global Launch of its new flagship, the Maritimo M75 Flybridge Motor Yacht.

Following in the wake of its sistership, the S75 Sedan which celebrated its Global Launch at the 2023 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show in May, the true heir of the Maritimo linage, the M75 Flybridge Motor Yacht proudly assumes the throne as Maritimo’s latest leader of the fleet. Twenty years ago, Maritimo redefined the long-range cruising motor yacht concept with the inception of the legendary enclosed flybridge motor yacht it is recognised internationally for today.

In that time, Maritimo has continually evolved and refined the flybridge motor yacht concept with close collaboration between it’s completely inhouse Australian design team, and its growing family of Maritimo owners around the world.

Of all the Maritimo vessels that precede it, none have had the level of customer input or degree of design development as the M75 Flybridge Motor Yacht. This stunning vessel will set Maritimo apart from any other flybridge motor yacht on the international stage.

The proudly All-Australian designed and crafted M75 is the culmination of over 120,000 hours of dedication to research, design and tooling by Maritimo’s world leading craftspeople, with another 35,000 hours dedicated to each and every M75 build.

Function Driven Exterior Form

Barry-Cotter said of all features within the M75 Flybridge Motor Yacht, the most clearly apparent can be experienced in its first impression.

‘Carrying the designation of the brand’s flagship status, the M75 has been cloaked in a mighty exterior form from bow to stern,” he said.

“The M75’s hull profile is personified by sweeping longitudinal contours and styling cues combined with integral hull windows gracing the hull topsides, providing the internal accommodations with unprecedented views and natural light.

“Sleek moulded contours transition from the aft portofino internal hips into the deep walkthrough side decks that flank each side of the deckhouse, connecting the forward and rear decks with the functionality that Maritimo has become known for.

“Exterior flybridge wings provide further brand defining function in the space they offer within the enormous flybridge level, as well as protection provided over the side decks.”

He said the iconic flybridge and hardtop contours elongate the M75’s stationary profile, whilst completely protecting the upper cockpit and flybridge cockpit decks.

A Long Range Cruising Legacy

Barry-Cotter said Maritimo’s esteemed standing and recognition amongst the world leaders in long range cruising motor yachts has been earned from dedication to crafting vessels capable of travelling further, and more confidently than ever before.

The M75 sets a new tide mark for Maritimo with its inherited capacities and capabilities. It’s 75’ 8” (23.07m) by 19’ 8” (6.0m) hull is the latest evolution of Maritimo’s longstanding experience in long range cruising hull design. The variable deadrise hull with deep keel, sharp bow entry and flattened progression aft has been focused on offshore cruising efficiency and range, cruising comfort and stability.

The Hull design and engineering are centered on straight shaft drive technology with the standard Scania Di16-1150MHP power units transferring power to the water via an ultra-efficient, shallow straight shaft angle to the 5x Blade Nibral Propellers.

The M75’s low angle straight shaft drives also reduce overall draft to a very versatile 1.5m (4’11”) opening an array of anchorage possibilities within any region.

Engine upgrade options include the Rolls Royce MTU 10V2000 M96L 1625MHP power units.

The M75’s 10,000L (2641 US GAL) fuel capacity, opens the door to true intercontinental passage making, as the immense standard fuel capacity combined with Maritimo’s esteemed economical cruising efficiency will ensure owners can reach those secluded destinations with minimal stops.

Unparalleled Deck Spaces

“Step aboard, and the first impression the M75 emanates is certainly that of unsurpassed amounts of deck space,” said Barry-Cotter. “The M75 adventure deck creates an incredibly versatile hub for lounging, cooking, adventuring or storage, with plenty of room to spare.

“Front and center of the immense adventure deck is the wet bar module with sink, top loading refrigeration, and electric grill. Integral within the wet bar module is access to the utility cabin with primary engine room access.

“Flanking each side of the adventure deck are large top loading storage lockers and rear fairleads with optional capstan winches.

In addition to multiple variations of tender storage options the M75 adventure deck can also be optioned with additional modules such as sun bed or rear secondary entertainment module with gates.

“Three steps up from the adventure deck is the gigantic upper cockpit deck, where the deck space spreads out to the outer bulwarks, maximizing available decks space.”

Cockpit layouts are extremely versatile offering owner’s a range of options in setting up the upper cockpit area to suit their needs, with all options catering for a minimum of 8 guests in any lounging or dining arrangement.

The flybridge headliner fully covers the extremities of the upper cockpit deck, with the option of electric roller blinds which can encase the entire area in seconds, to give privacy, or to protect from weather.

Deep walk-through side decks connect the upper cockpit to the forward deck from both sides.

The forward deck can be optioned for tender storage integrated into outdoor lounging, with free standing sun bed and forward-facing lounge.

Spacious Galley & Saloon

Barry-Cotter said Maritimo’s long range legacy is not just limited to its engineering pedigree and offshore cruising performance.

“Seamlessly connecting the upper cockpit deck and the luxurious saloon lounging area, is the iconic Maritimo long range aft galley,” he said.

“It serves both indoor and outdoor dining areas, and socially connects those preparing the meal with who is already dining and entertaining, with the storage and functionality for owner’s to comfortably live aboard for extended stays.

“Circling the island bench breakfast bar galley centerpiece, the M75 touts Maritimo’s largest and most bespoke galley to date, where owner’s can choose from multiple galley design variants.

“Veiling all sides of the M75 saloon are enormous sections of glazing, injecting the surrounding seascapes right into the living and dining areas. There is also the added option of Maritimo’s unique two stage vista sliding windows which transform the entire saloon into an indoor/outdoor retreat.”

The spacious saloon lounge incorporates dedicated lounging and dining areas, with forward mounted 65” TV on electric lift, which is viewable from all areas across the saloon, galley and upper cockpit.

The saloon lounge is central to two adjoining staircases, one transitioning to the lower accommodation and the other to the enclosed flybridge via the aft internal flybridge staircase.

The Ultimate Cruising Comfort

Another esteemed legacy the evolution within the M75 has built upon, is the iconic Maritimo long range enclosed flybridge design.

Although the defining features have advanced into an entirely new realm within the M75 flybridge design, the function they provide remains the same as Maritimo’s original enclosed flybridge design of years gone by.

The defining feature of the Maritimo M-Series is its recognizable enclosed flybridge skylounge with internal staircase – providing the ultimate comfort for any long-distance passage.

The M75’s climate controlled flybridge skylounge offers unprecedented amounts of interior space through the design of the exterior wings melded within the swept contours of the flybridge’s exterior form.

The space incorporates a pair of distinct internal lounging areas, with a forward cruising lounge and aft TV lounging, which can conveniently convert to additional sleeping berths if required.

The M75 flybridge also offers the option for a flybridge head, as well as optional glass partition and door atop of the internal stairs.

The partition conveniently gates the stairwell for safety as well as enhances sound suppression, and can also be optioned with privacy blinds to also enable the flybridge space to double as further accommodation.

Beyond the flybridge sliding glass doors, the flybridge balcony deck offers further unprecedented amounts of deck space.

Once again, all outdoor seating has been designed in modules, so owners can opt between transverse facing, or forward facing U-Shaped lounging options.

Above, the flybridge hardtop fully shades and protects the flybridge balcony deck, with the ability for hidden roll-down blinds to conveniently encase the area from the elements.

Above in the headliner either four manual skylight hatches, or two electric sunroofs enable fresh light to conveniently enter when needed, with ease.

Restful Retreat

The M75’s open atrium companionway design is the largest and most unique companionway in its class. The floating feature staircase invites more natural light and creates an openness for the companionway laundry area, which sets the spacious tone for the largest accommodation ever featured within a Maritimo.

The flagship’s accommodations are designed around a four stateroom and three ensuite layout, with the option for further crew accommodation and ensuite in lieu of the aft utility cabin.

The forward VIP guest stateroom includes an offset queen berth with adjoining private ensuite. The offset berth arrangement provides greater practicality for guests to walk around all sides of the berth without navigating steps, which greatly simplifies any bed-making duties.

A generous twin guest stateroom and adjoining ensuite and day head awaits guests to starboard, with the option for the inner bed to slide outboard to create a double bed for couples.

Another spacious bunk guest stateroom is located to port, with the proportions to comfortably sleep teens or adults if required.

It is midships where the M75’s grandeur can be completely experienced. The master stateroom is centered upon a centerline king size bed with cavernous rear ensuite and walk-through robe area.

Storage is prevalent with double full height hanging robes, double half-height robes, and copious amounts of customizable drawer, desk and lounge storage available.

Maritimo’s largest Panoramic hull windows to date veil each hull side, providing exceptional vistas and enabling owners to feel connected with the environment.

Storage Solutions

Essential in catering for long range capability are storage options for additional supplies, water toys, fishing gear, safety gear and tenders – The M75 Flybridge Motor Yacht caters to these needs with an abundance of storage via the aft garage lazarette and utility cabin.

The expansive adventure deck space can be lifted via electric actuators to uncover the expansive garage lazarette area. The fully lined garage space is perfect for storing additional supplies, adventure toys such as kayaks, SUP’s, and SCUBA gear.

Model Milestone

Maritimo founder, Bill Barry-Cotter, 79, whose experience and legend spans over 60 years within the boating industry, said he was immensely proud of Tom and the team for their accomplishments with the S75 Sedan Motor Yacht and now, the new M75 Flybridge Motor Yacht.

“The M75 is in my estimation, the best-ever, along with the S75. I don’t see this model launch as a culmination of a life-time, as I know there are greater projects to come from this team.”

Tom Barry-Cotter responded, “The M75 Flybridge is testament to Maritimo’s heritage, to our collective efforts as a family business, to the belief and loyalty of Maritimo owners, and our commitment to innovation and evolution at every step in our history.

“We are proud to officially launch our new momentous flagship in the M75 Flybridge Motor Yacht”.