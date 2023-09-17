Please select your home edition
New wallywhy150 ready for Cannes Yachting Festival 2023

by Wally 15 Jul 03:10 PDT 12-17 September 2023

Wally is proud to present the new wallywhy150 at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2023 (12-17 September).

The wallywhy150 was created by the experienced Wally-Ferretti Group Engineering team, with Studio Vallicelli Design responsible for her exceptional interior design. Offering unparalleled exterior spaces on a 78-foot yacht was at the heart of the concept behind the wallywhy150, which sports a raised pilothouse design.

Wally's goal was to anticipate market demands developing a yacht capable, once again, of being ahead of its time, starting from those innovative features that made the wallywhy200 successful. With its 24-meter length and 150 GT, the wallywhy150 is a flexible yacht, ideal for experienced owners who fully understand and appreciate the skillful use of space, the considerable living areas and its unmistakable personality. For nearly 30 years Wally has been designing and building cutting-edge yachts, which have led to epochal changes in yacht design.

Wallywhy150 - photo © Gilles Martin-Raget
Wallywhy150 - photo © Gilles Martin-Raget

The exterior areas of the wallywhy150 are unmatched for her size: the upper deck is completely open, giving an enormous amount of protected space on top. On board owner and guests can enjoy a full dining setting on the sundeck, a sunbathing area, a shaded lounge and much more - almost the full length of the boat is outside.

Another important detail of the wallywhy150 is the floor-to-ceiling glass which dominates the design of the vessel.

Accommodation on board the wallywhy150 includes a master cabin located forward on the main deck - as on the wallywhy200 - which showcases 270-degree panoramic views and a stunning, grand "amphitheatre of the sea" design, thanks to her unusually high bow.

Wallywhy150 - photo © Gilles Martin-Raget
Wallywhy150 - photo © Gilles Martin-Raget

Additional accommodation is found on the lower deck, which can either be configured in 1 VIP cabin + 1 double and 1 twin guest cabin layout or in a 2-VIP cabin layout, with all of the staterooms benefitting from the illuminating effects of their huge windows which create an airy and modern feel on board.

It is the simplicity and accessibility of the layout which makes it so appealing to a huge range of clients - it offers the ultimate flexible platform for those looking to expand the horizon of traditional planing-craft usage. This is the first vessel with direct access to the sea at cockpit level with no stairs necessary - it is effectively a floating loft on the water.

Wallywhy150 - photo © Gilles Martin-Raget
Wallywhy150 - photo © Gilles Martin-Raget

The aft deck of the wallywhy150 offers a large, unencumbered platform - including both a hydraulic multipurpose ladder and a rising platform. Owners are able to outfit this area as desired, with the capacity to bring all types of water toys on board, as well as a large 3,90-metre (12'8'') tender.

When powered by her optional three IPS1350 engines, the wallywhy150 can reach a maximum speed of 23 knots, or 21 knots with the standard propulsion of three IPS1200 engines.

Wallywhy150 - photo © Gilles Martin-Raget
Wallywhy150 - photo © Gilles Martin-Raget

