Ferretti Group presents its world premieres at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2023

by Ferretti Group 17 Jul 07:23 PDT 12-17 September 2023
Pershing GTX116 Number1 at GP Montecarlo © Ferretti Group

Ferretti Group is attending the 45th Cannes Yachting Festival in grand style, the go-to yachting world event held from September 12th to 17th, 2023.

Ferretti will present on a world premiere Pershing GTX116, which delivers an eagerly awaited thrill and unprecedented performance, and Riva 82' Diva, the entry level model in Riva's flybridge range, as well as wallywhy150.

Pershing GTX116 - Innovative, disruptive, thrilling

Exterior Design: Fulvio De Simoni design studio
Interior Design: Fulvio De Simoni design studio
Shipyard: Pershing (Mondolfo - Italy)

The first yacht in the new GTX line, Pershing GTX116 is the ideal combination of elegance, volume and the signature Pershing thrill. She confirms the brand's sporty DNA, while enhancing the concept of comfort by providing plenty of open-air space, areas designed to be in direct contact with the water, and outstanding liveability guaranteed by the new five-cabin layout. With her streamlined profile, she is emblematic of the brand's sporty personality, which is pointed up in the bow area by a signature style feature referencing luxury SUV automotive imagery and identifying the new Pershing GTX116 as an SUY or Sport Utility Yacht. Pershing GTX116, in this new range, is painted a new shade of grey, with a special blue hue used for the deckhouse, while the generous glazed surfaces flood the interiors with natural light.

This truly unique yacht, which has a hull over 35 meters in length and 7.70 meters in the beam, has a remarkable 150 square meters of outdoor areas seamlessly connected to the water, taking liveability to the next level.

Preliminary Data:

  • Engines:
    • 3 x MAN V12 / rated 1800 mhp (STD)
    • 3 x MAN V12 / rated 2000 mhp (OPT)
  • LOA: 35.24 m / 115 ft 7 in
  • LOH: 35.20 m / 115 ft 6 in
  • Maximum beam: 7.72 m / 25 ft 4 in

Riva 82' Diva - photo © Ferretti Group
Riva 82' Diva - photo © Ferretti Group

RIVA 82' Diva

Exterior Design: Officina Italiana Design
Interior Design: Officina Italiana Design
Shipyard: Riva (La Spezia - Italy)

The new Riva 82' Diva pushes the boundaries of Riva's flybridge range, joining the four hugely successful current models: Riva 90' Argo, Riva 102' Corsaro Super, Riva 110' Dolcevita and Riva 130' Bellissima. Riva 82' Diva is the new entry in the fleet, defining new aesthetic and functional standards not only in Riva's flybridge range but for the entire category. The new concept puts the emphasis on outdoor liveability and offers a new take on the interiors. The flybridge, one of the project's highlights, was developed to accommodate three separate spaces: a central lounge complete with dinette and bar, a sunbathing area forward, and a lounge area. Aft on the main deck, there is a spacious, innovative beach club of unprecedented size for the category and with a generous sun pad.

Preliminary Data:

  • Engines:
    • 2 x MAN V12 - 1800. Top speed 29 knots, cruising speed 26 knots (STD)
    • 2 x MAN V12 - 1900. Top speed 31 knots, cruising speed 27 knots (OPT)
  • LOA: 25.29 m
  • LOH: 22.56 m
  • Maximum beam: 6.08 m

Wallywhy150 - photo © Ferretti Group
Wallywhy150 - photo © Ferretti Group

wallywhy150: further ahead

Exterior design: Wally-Ferretti Group Engineering
Interior design: Studio Vallicelli Design
Shipyard: Wally

Once again Wally anticipates market demands developing a yacht capable of being ahead of its time, starting from those innovative features that made the wallywhy200 successful. The wallywhy150 is a flexible yacht thanks to its skillful use of space, the considerable living areas and its unmistakable personality. The exterior areas of the wallywhy150 are unmatched for her size: the upper deck is completely open, giving an enormous amount of protected space on top. On board owner and guests can enjoy a full dining setting on the sundeck, a sunbathing area, a shaded lounge - almost the full length of the boat is outside.

Accommodation on board the wallywhy150 includes a master cabin located forward on the main which showcases 270-degree panoramic views and a stunning, grand "Amphitheatre of the sea" design, thanks to her unusually high bow. It is the simplicity and accessibility of the layout which makes it so appealing to a huge range of clients - it offers the ultimate flexible platform for those looking to expand the horizon of traditional planing-craft usage.

Preliminary data

  • Engines:
    • 3 x Volvo Penta D13 IPS1200 power 900 mhp. Top speed 21 knots, cruising speed 18 knots (STD)
    • 3 x Volvo Penta D13 IPS1350 power 1000 mhp. Top speed 23 knots, cruising speed 20 knots (OPT)
  • LOA: 23.99 m. / 78 ft 8 in.
  • LOH: 23.98 m. / 78 ft 8 in.
  • Maximum beam: 6.78 m. / 22 ft 3 in.

