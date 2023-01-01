Introducing the Sialia 59 - the most advanced fully electric yacht range

by Sialia Yachts 17 Jul 04:16 PDT

Sialia - a pioneer in electric yachting - is thrilled to unveil its latest range of fully electric yachts, the Sialia 59.

The Sialia 59 range reinvents sustainability and luxury, offering a fleet of the most advanced eco-friendly yachts in carbon and aluminum. The Sialia 59 range officially debuted at the Palma International Boat Show and is now ready to order.

Leveraging the naval architecture of the highly sought-after Sialia 57 model, the Sialia 59 yacht range features enhanced volume, customizable design, and luxurious finishes.

Powered by Sialia's proprietary AMPROS-developed propulsion system, which is scalable up to 6MW, the Sialia 59 range of high-performance yachts offers an unparalleled electric yachting experience.

"Our vision at Sialia Yachts is to create masterpieces that merge exceptional naval architecture with ground-breaking electric propulsion technology," says Ivo Hagemans, Sales and Marketing Director at Sialia.

"The future of yachting and the solutions that will shape it remain the key elements of Sialia's philosophy. We are thrilled to witness a growing enthusiasm among customers who recognize the potential of eco yachts without compromising on performance or luxury. The Sialia 59 exemplifies our pioneering role in the emerging sector of exclusive, sustainable, fully electric motor yachts."

Sialia 59: Carbon electric yachts

The Sialia 59 range offers a collection of carbon electric yachts that exemplify elegance, innovation, and performance. Comprising Weekender, Runabout, and Sport models, this range showcases refined aesthetics and unrivalled customization options, ensuring that each vessel can be tailored to individual preferences. The 18-meter-long yachts are constructed entirely of carbon fibre, making the structure ultralight yet strong and durable.

Sialia 59 Weekender

The Sialia 59 Weekender is a top-of-the-range model, an all-around cruiser designed for exploration. Equipped with a spacious and air-conditioned cockpit, multiple lounge areas, and a wide beach club with folding sides, the yacht provides ample space for entertainment and relaxation. She features a garage capable of housing a 3.3-meter tender and a selection of water toys, providing fun adventures at anchor and while navigating. Her thoughtfully crafted layout encourages socializing and staying connected to the natural surroundings. She can comfortably accommodate up to 12 guests and sleep four overnight, allowing you to extend your cruise by several days.

Sialia 59 Runabout

The Sialia 59 Runabout is a genuine style icon, distinguished by its sleek lines and visually pleasing symmetry. Her standout feature is a wraparound windscreen that, along with a full bow, ensures optimal protection from the elements for guests and crew. In addition, the yacht offers several hardtop options to create a fully protected cockpit. The 4.8-meter full beam maximizes interior volume, creating a spacious and lavish salon that rivals the opulent interiors of private jets.

Sialia 59 Sport

The Sialia 59 Sport is a high-speed center-console day cruiser designed for thrilling experiences on the water. Its spacious deck provides room for sunbathing and entertainment, creating an ideal setting for leisurely enjoyment. With a beach club featuring folding sides, a tender garage, and a protected four-person helm station, this yacht guarantees the ultimate silent driving experience. On the inside, the boat surprises with a welcoming space comprising a fully equipped pantry, a lounge area, a day head, and various berth options. The Sialia 59 Sport demonstrates its versatility with a variety of hardtop options and deck layouts, catering to individual preferences and specific boat uses.

Sialia 59 Volantis: Aluminium electric yachts

The Sialia 59 Volantis introduces a selection of aluminum electric yachts, including the Volantis 59 Tender and Volantis 59 Commuter models. Boasting a cruising speed of 18 knots and a maximum speed exceeding 25 knots, the range combines Sialia's advanced propulsion technology and naval architecture with the most sustainable manufacturing approach.

The production of the Volantis units takes place in cooperation with the esteemed Dutch Vripack, known for its expertise in yacht design. In addition, the visionary Denis Popov Design Studio contributes its creative input to the elegant aesthetics of the Volantis range. The aluminum construction of these yachts reduces delivery time and enables a higher level of personalization.

Sialia Volantis 59 Tender

The Sialia Volantis 59 Tender is a versatile cruiser capable of exploring new waters. Its open deck layout, center console, and generous capacity provide plenty of space for passengers. With a utilitarian design that emphasizes safety and functionality, this yacht is well-suited for a range of activities, including fishing, swimming, or supporting yacht operations in pure silence.

Sialia Volantis 59 Commuter

The Sialia Volantis 59 Commuter represents a sleek, stylish cruiser engineered for exhilarating seafaring. Its center-orientated cockpit provides optimal protection from the elements, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable ride. With a minimalist design on the outside, the yacht's interior can be personalized to the highest level of customer preference. Equipped with comfortable seating, modern instrumentation, and superior maneuverability, the Volantis 59 Commuter offers a distinctive and quiet drive.