Evo Yachts: World premiere of new Evo R+ eagerly awaited at Cannes

Evo R+ © Evo Yachts Evo R+ © Evo Yachts

by Evo Yachts 18 Jul 02:38 PDT

Evo Yachts is once again set to surprise owners and industry professionals at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2023 with the world premiere of Evo R+, a sporty yet functional yacht with a closed deck and an innovative stern platform, making it ideal for long stays on board.

Just two years after the brand launched its Evo V8 flagship and revolutionised the concept of cruising, the yard is getting ready to delight fans again with a new model, Evo R+, the innovative 18-meter motor yacht from Evo Yachts that will be given its world premiere at the Cannes Yachting Festival from September 12 to 17, 2023.

The Campania-based shipyard, driven by the desire to amaze and appeal to an even wider audience, has designed a boat with eye-catching styling that is also ideal for long stays on board, thanks to outstanding levels of comfort and reliability ensured by the closed deck and generous headroom in the interiors. The aluminium top is black and angular, in keeping with Evo Yachts' signature style.

The 18-meter motor yacht also features a special stern platform that makes it easy to enter the water and to launch and haul up a tender or jet ski.

The interiors are decorated with sophisticated materials and feature the R line's signature pared-down, sporty style and dynamism. The exterior and interior design is once again the work of long-standing collaborator Valerio Rivellini, channelling the shipyard's desire to take another step forward in its quest for the perfect balance between dynamic styling and on-board comfort.

Accompanying the new model to the must-attend event in Cannes will be the best-selling Evo R4 WA. This elegant and fast 13-meter day cruiser offers owners various customisation options to satisfy their every need. The beach area is the revolutionary feature of this model, with "Xtensions" bulwarks that open out in just 30 seconds, turning the swim platform into a 25-square-meter water's edge terrace.

Evo Yachts will be at the Cannes Yachting Festival from September 12 to 17, 2023 - Stand QSP 133.

The Evo R+ will be available to book visits on board and test drives.