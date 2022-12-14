Technohull and Aimé Leon Dore proudly present their first bespoke 38 Grand Sport

by Technohull 18 Jul 07:41 PDT

Aimé Leon Dore and Technohull proudly present their first collaborative project, a bespoke 38 Grand Sport boat that combines the craftsmanship and innovation of both brands.

The boat's exterior showcases Technohull's signature black color, with rich Chestnut Green color tubes and custom Aimé Leon Dore offshore branding. Inside the boat, meticulous design is evident with premium marine seats adorned with tonal embroidery, while hand-applied vinyl logos seamlessly extend into the interior, adding to the unique character of the 38 Grand Sport.

Boasting a state-of-the-art deep V hull design, with super sharp entry angles and variable deadrise distribution along its length and beam, the 38 Grand Sport lies among the fastest boats in her class, offering an unmatched cruising experience and exquisite handling, at very high speeds. Powered by twin 450 horsepower engines, she combines power, endurance, and sportiness, reaching speeds in the range of 90 mph.

With an overall length (LOA) of 11.1 meters and a beam of 3.2 meters the 38 Grand Sport can accommodate up to ten passengers, with four dedicated seats at the helm and two distinct ultra-comfortable social areas at bow and stern.

Complementing the collaborative Technohull boat, Aimé Leon Dore has created an accompanying offshore collection perfectly aligning with the spirit and style of the 38 Grand Sport. This collection features standout pieces such as crewneck sweaters, windbreaker jackets, paneled nylon shorts, and reversible nylon hats.

Technical Specifications: