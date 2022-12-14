Please select your home edition
Technohull and Aimé Leon Dore proudly present their first bespoke 38 Grand Sport

by Technohull 18 Jul 07:41 PDT
Technohull and Aimé Leon Dore present 38 Grand Sport © Technohull

Aimé Leon Dore and Technohull proudly present their first collaborative project, a bespoke 38 Grand Sport boat that combines the craftsmanship and innovation of both brands.

The boat's exterior showcases Technohull's signature black color, with rich Chestnut Green color tubes and custom Aimé Leon Dore offshore branding. Inside the boat, meticulous design is evident with premium marine seats adorned with tonal embroidery, while hand-applied vinyl logos seamlessly extend into the interior, adding to the unique character of the 38 Grand Sport.

Technohull and Aimé Leon Dore present 38 Grand Sport - photo © Technohull
Technohull and Aimé Leon Dore present 38 Grand Sport - photo © Technohull

Boasting a state-of-the-art deep V hull design, with super sharp entry angles and variable deadrise distribution along its length and beam, the 38 Grand Sport lies among the fastest boats in her class, offering an unmatched cruising experience and exquisite handling, at very high speeds. Powered by twin 450 horsepower engines, she combines power, endurance, and sportiness, reaching speeds in the range of 90 mph.

With an overall length (LOA) of 11.1 meters and a beam of 3.2 meters the 38 Grand Sport can accommodate up to ten passengers, with four dedicated seats at the helm and two distinct ultra-comfortable social areas at bow and stern.

Technohull and Aimé Leon Dore present 38 Grand Sport - photo © Technohull
Technohull and Aimé Leon Dore present 38 Grand Sport - photo © Technohull

Complementing the collaborative Technohull boat, Aimé Leon Dore has created an accompanying offshore collection perfectly aligning with the spirit and style of the 38 Grand Sport. This collection features standout pieces such as crewneck sweaters, windbreaker jackets, paneled nylon shorts, and reversible nylon hats.

The Aimé Leon Dore 38 GS offshore capsule is available exclusively on www.aimeleondore.com

Technical Specifications:

  • L.O.A: 11.1m
  • Beam: 3.20m
  • Hull: DEEPV with 2 ventilated steps
  • Light ship weight: Approx. 3.500kg
  • Fuel capacity: 600L
  • Water capacity: 100L
  • Engines: 2 X Mercury 450 R HP
  • Number of passengers: 10
  • Design category: B-offshore

Tees - Jackets - photo © Aimé Leon Dore
Tees - Jackets - photo © Aimé Leon Dore
Shorts - photo © Aimé Leon Dore
Shorts - photo © Aimé Leon Dore
Hoodies - photo © Aimé Leon Dore
Hoodies - photo © Aimé Leon Dore
Look book - photo © Aimé Leon Dore
Look book - photo © Aimé Leon Dore

