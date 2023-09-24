New Princess S72 to make show debut at Southampton International Boat Show 2023

Princess S72 © Princess Yachts Princess S72 © Princess Yachts

by Princess Yachts 22 Jul 07:40 PDT

Princess Yachts, the UK's leading luxury yacht manufacturer, has revealed that the new Princess S72 will make her Show Debut at this year's Southampton International Boat Show from the 15th - 24th September 2023. The dynamic S72 forms part of a seven-yacht line up at this year's event for Princess Yachts.

Recently launched at the 2023 Dusseldorf Boat Show, the new Princess S72 provides a sporty alternative to the highly successful Y72 and joins the popular S Class family. As with all the S Class models, the S72 features sleek exterior lines that are extenuated by beautifully sculptured full-length hull windows to provide a powerful profile. Equipped with twin MAN V12 engines at 1650 or 1800 horsepower and a highly efficient resin-infused deep-V hull, she delivers a dynamic performance and agile handling at speeds of up to 38 knots.

Where the Y72 is focussed on maximising interior volume, the S72 is characterised by sociable outdoor living with large exterior entertaining spaces such as the vast cockpit which incorporates a generous dining area opposite the fully equipped galley and a large aft sunpad that sits above the tender garage, large enough to accommodate a 3.95m tender. Each element of the S72 interior is designed with meticulous attention to detail with clean lines, neutral tones, natural materials and luxurious but simple finishes in perfect harmony.

At this year's Southampton International Boat Show, Princess will also showcase a line-up of a further six yachts including Flybridge models F65, F50 and F45, Princess V40 and V50 and a second S Class model, the S62. This spectacular display will allow visitors to experience the iconic design and unrivalled craftsmanship across the Princess range.

Simon Clare, Marketing Director, said "We are delighted to have such a strong line-up once again at the Southampton Boat Show, especially the new S72 which will be making her show debut. We know this exciting addition to our S Class range will be a significant draw at the show for both our UK and International clients alike."

Visitors to Southampton International Boat Show will find Princess Yachts on display in Mayflower Park, Stand number E055.

Yachts on display:

F65

The Princess F65, the flagship of the F Class range, has become a leading force in the luxury yacht market. Running from the bow, the Princess F65's exterior features unique extended knife-edge hull windows that create a coherent design language for the F Class family. Sculpted surfaces, additional styling lines, and an accented colour styling blade run from the canopy to the foredeck to create a distinct exterior look that is sure to stand out at any marina. Her interior living space is characterised by a light and airy atm osphere, establishing a contemporary feel to this classic Princess range.

Interior styling focuses on quality through form and shape, each interacting with one another to feel like a single entity. A light and airy atmosphere is present across her interior styling, establishing a contemporary feel to this classic Princess range.

Read more about F65 here

F45

The F45 flybridge yacht, which achieved the a ward for 'Best Flybridge under 60ft' at the Motorboat and Yachting Awards 2022, includes many technical innovations that ensure this compact yacht feels as spacious above deck as it does below. With the voluptuous rear wings and essential forms that compos e a sweeping, low profile flybridge, the F45 has the feel of a Sportbridge with all the practicality and space of a Flybridge yacht. The F45 features efficient twin Volvo IPS 600 engines combined with Princess's unique resin-infused deep V hull for speeds up to 31 knots and optimised sea-keeping.

Read more about F45 here

F50

Core F Class qualities are at the heart of the F50, with bespoke design qualities inside and out. The F50 features Princess' exterior design language characterised by an extended knife-edge hull window running from the bow, plus the eradication of the central windscreen spear for increased visibility when boating. The s ociable cockpit connects to the sizeable aft galley to provide a seamless transition from outside to in, whilst patio doors open to the saloon - comprised of a large Ushaped seating area with convertible coffee/dining table and two -seater sofa.

More information about F50 here

V40

The V40's ultra-responsive handling and thrilling acceleration is something to behold, especially when the sunroof is open, creating over 5 square metres of open space, it's a true open boating experience. Progressive lines and full window glazing run almost the entire length of the hull, flooding the saloon and cabins with light. Interior highlights include a pewter grey and off-white palette that is both modern and elegant and depicts the unmistakable V Cl ass look with draped contrast styling utilised on upholstery throughout.

Read more about V40 here

V50

Designed by the Princess Design Studio in collaboration with naval architects Olesinski and Italian design house, Pininfarina, the V50 combines sporting prowess and the freedom of open boating with the flexibility of a fully en closed saloon. Princess's design team have designed the cockpit arrangement and bathing platform to maximise outdoor living space, with an elongated canopy which provides a comfortable shaded area to escape the heat of the sun. With the patio doors fully open, this whole area connects seamlessly to the main deck saloon creating one large sociable space.

Read more about V50 here

S62

Like its larger siblings, the S62 is built upon Princess's renowned Deep -V hull and coupled with the latest MAN V8-1200 engines, meaning outstanding seakeeping and speeds of up to 38 knots. Designed from the outset for a sporting lifestyle, an electro-hydraulic bathing platform creates a convenient launch system for a 3.3m tender, a jet ski, or simply a secluded base from which to swim.

The S62 is also the perfect place for entertaining alfresco with an aft galley and open -plan dining area. Below deck, six guests are comfortably accommodated across an en -suite full-beam owner's stateroom and two further guest cabins with the option of an additional crew cabin aft.

More S62 information here