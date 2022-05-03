Say goodbye to your old traditional boat hook with the Revolve-Tec Rollable Boat Hook!

Revolve Boat Hook from MCI © MCI Revolve Boat Hook from MCI © MCI

by Marine Components International 20 Jul 01:36 PDT

Say goodbye to your old traditional boat hook that corrodes and occupies significant space when not in use and say hello to the future in boat hook design, the Revolve-Tec Rollable Boat Hook available from Marine Components International.

It's unique design made from advanced rollable composite material is compact and lightweight making it ideal for yachts, ribs, dinghies, jet-skis, and other craft with limited storage space or those wanting to minimise weight.

It unrolls in seconds and is super strong at full extension of 1.9m, it weighs only 450 grams. The hook is manufactured from high strength injection moulded and non-slip rubber, making it ideal for use not only as a boat hook but also for fending off. To store it you simply roll it back up into an extremely compact circle measuring only 11cm x 12cm, minimising clutter onboard and maximising your storage space for other items.

Added features are that the Revolve-Tec boat hook is fully buoyant and will float if dropped overboard, a padded foam handle area makes it extremely comfortable to hold and the high-viz colour flashing makes it easy to spot and retrieve. There are no moving parts unlike telescopic boat hooks, so no seizing of parts or corrosion, resulting in an attractive functional boat hook that will last the test of time in the harshest marine conditions.

A flexible modular design you can quickly convert the boat hook into a deck brush with either a soft brush head or stiff brush head. An accessory mount with 1/4? male and M8 female thread option allows easy mounting of a wide range of accessories including, action cameras, emergency navigation lights, smartphones etc.

Sustainability has been taken into consideration. The rollable boat hook and the rest of the deck gear system has the following core principles guiding its design and manufacture:

Supply chain prioritises locally sourced and supplied material

Packaging is minimal and made from recycled paper

Product is free of single use plastics and is end of life recyclable

Manufacture is a low energy process and does not produce any additional emissions at point of build Facts

Lightweight, weighs only 450 grams

Compact, stores down to 11cm x 11cm x 12cm

Unrolled 1.9m

Buoyancy, floats rolled or unrolled

High-viz handle flashes enable easy spotting for retrieval if dropped overboard

Manufactured from maintenance free highly strong composite materials

No moving parts to wear or seize

Padded foam handle for ease of use and comfort

Modular can be turned into a deck brush or general accessory mount quickly Find your local stockist: marinecomponents.co.uk or order now from: marine-products-direct.com. Contact: sales@marinecomponents.co.uk / 01202 624244

The boat hook only marine-products-direct.com/product/revolve-tec-boat-hook

With the brush bundle package marine-products-direct.com/product/revolve-tec-boat-hook-bundle-pack