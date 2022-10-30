Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 LEADERBOARD

On the drawing board: the Nordhavn 112

by Nordhavn 23 Jul 06:35 PDT
Nordhavn 112 rendering © Nordhavn Yachts

The next Nordhavn to be introduced to the market just might be an ultra-versatile 112-footer. Nordhavn Chief of Design Jeff Leishman has drawn the lines for a super yacht with all the amenities, features and luxuries of larger yachts but one which levels down in manageability requirements.

The idea for this boat came when Leishman recognized a gaping difference between the Nordhavn 120 and its sistership closest in size, the Nordhavn 96, after the two models were docked alongside one another. "It was evident that we needed something in between," he said.

Nordhavn 112 rendering - photo © Nordhavn Yachts
Nordhavn 112 rendering - photo © Nordhavn Yachts

The Nordhavn 120, while a masterpiece in style and function, is potentially intimidating to some buyers who don't want the necessity of taking on a full crew to operate. Additionally, with the a huge trend of Nordhavn buyers who move up in size within the brand, the jump from 96 or even 100 feet to 120 feet was too considerable. "I think this design would be a perfect fit for anyone who has owned a large yacht with lots of crew and is looking to simplify things," Leishman said. "Or anyone looking to upsize from something smaller and wants a true expedition yacht. She'll be versatile enough to be ideal for a number of different buyers."

Leishman says the key to the N112 is keeping it under 400 gross tons, the limit for which many systems and operations requirements are more manageable. He envisions only a small crew needed to help run the boat.

Nordhavn 112 rendering - photo © Nordhavn Yachts
Nordhavn 112 rendering - photo © Nordhavn Yachts

Like most Nordhavns, it will be a full displacement hull with the capacity to carry enough fuel for transoceanic voyages. Leishman said he focused on creating outside areas for lounging and mimicked balcony-esque deck spaces found on larger megayachts, by way of incorporating folding bulwarks. There are also plans for a large spa tub on the flybridge and a grand lounging area forward of the pilothouse. On the aft deck behind the pilot house will be room to carry up to a 26-foot tender plus a small inflatable and jet skis. She'll also be fitted with a gym and beach-style swim step.

In its current configuration, it has four queen guest cabins and one large owners' suite, accommodations for up to six crew and a total of 10 heads.

Nordhavn 112 rendering - photo © Nordhavn Yachts
Nordhavn 112 rendering - photo © Nordhavn Yachts

The Nordhavn 112 will be built out of steel, eliminating the considerable time and expense that FRP tooling requires, and allowing delivery of hull number on a much friendlier time schedule. Leishman also said that design change are much easier to accomplish with steel hulls. The super structure could possibly be constructed of aluminum or even FRP. "Building the super structure of FRP is a bit easier since so much of the areas are simple, flat, plain surfaces so the amount of fairing is less and it goes very quickly," he said.

Currently, Leishman and the Nordhavn design team are searching for a factory to construct the N112, honing in on European yards that specialize in steel construction. The first hull will be built on order.

Related Articles

Latest Nordhavn 96 delivers for her new owners
Having immediately embarked on a six-week maiden voyage following her handover New Journey is the latest Nordhavn 96 motor yacht to be delivered to her new owners, having immediately embarked on a six-week maiden voyage following her handover last month. Posted on 7 Jul N80-02 exterior overview with Dave Harlow
Currently being commissioned at the Nordhavn headquarters Dana Point, CA Nordhavn project manager Dave Harlow gives an overview of the N80-02 exterior. N80-02 is currently being commissioned at the Nordhavn headquarters Dana Point, CA. Posted on 26 Mar N625-01 arrives in Dana Point for commissioning
Nordhavn is excited to welcome the brand new N625-01 Nordhavn is excited to welcome the brand new N625-01 to its headquarters in Dana Point, CA for commissioning. Posted on 8 Mar Victor & Anna Maria Larraguibel profile
Interview and five day journey in southern Chile with the owners of Nordhavn 64 Grankito Interview and five day journey in southern Chile with Victor & Anna Maria Larraguibel owners of Nordhavn 64 Grankito Posted on 30 Oct 2022 Disabled owner achieves milestone ocean crossing
Philippe Guglielmetti set a goal to captain his own boat across an ocean Philippe Guglielmetti, who was left disabled following a serious stroke he suffered in 2015, set a goal to captain his own boat across an ocean. Posted on 26 Jul 2022 Nordhavn Profiles: Mike Ridgway
Interview with the owner of Nordhavn 76 Spirit Of Ulysses Interview and epic Atlantic crossing with Mike Ridgway owner of Nordhavn 76 Spirit Of Ulysses. Posted on 17 Mar 2022 3 Nordhavn 41's at Nordhavn Yachts Southeast
See the three beautiful new yachts with sales manager Garrett Severn Three beautiful new N41's at Nordhavn Yachts Southeast with sales manager Garrett Severn. Posted on 13 Feb 2022 Nordhavn Quick Clips: N55 Red Rover tool storage
Great video on tool storage, and something you really need to see Great video on tool storage, and something you really need to see. Posted on 22 Jan 2022 Spirit of Ulysses wraps up ocean crossing
The 17-day journey was filled with confused seas, fierce winds, and some uncomfortable days offshore The crew of Spirit of Ulysses crossed the finish line of their Atlantic Crossing on Sunday morning, commencing what was a pretty routine cruise for a Nordhavn, but a memorable and exhilarating first crossing for the owner. Posted on 24 Dec 2021 Join Nordhavn 76 Spirit of Ulysses (virtually)
A 2,000 nm trek from the Canary Islands to Barbados On Friday, December 3, Nordhavn 76 Spirit of Ulysses will embark on an Atlantic Crossing, a 2,000 nm trek from the Canary Islands to Barbados. Posted on 5 Dec 2021
Maritimo 2022Mar - S75 FOOTERMarine Resources 2022 Salary Survey FOOTER
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2023 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy