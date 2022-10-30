On the drawing board: the Nordhavn 112

Nordhavn 112 rendering © Nordhavn Yachts Nordhavn 112 rendering © Nordhavn Yachts

by Nordhavn 23 Jul 06:35 PDT

The next Nordhavn to be introduced to the market just might be an ultra-versatile 112-footer. Nordhavn Chief of Design Jeff Leishman has drawn the lines for a super yacht with all the amenities, features and luxuries of larger yachts but one which levels down in manageability requirements.

The idea for this boat came when Leishman recognized a gaping difference between the Nordhavn 120 and its sistership closest in size, the Nordhavn 96, after the two models were docked alongside one another. "It was evident that we needed something in between," he said.

The Nordhavn 120, while a masterpiece in style and function, is potentially intimidating to some buyers who don't want the necessity of taking on a full crew to operate. Additionally, with the a huge trend of Nordhavn buyers who move up in size within the brand, the jump from 96 or even 100 feet to 120 feet was too considerable. "I think this design would be a perfect fit for anyone who has owned a large yacht with lots of crew and is looking to simplify things," Leishman said. "Or anyone looking to upsize from something smaller and wants a true expedition yacht. She'll be versatile enough to be ideal for a number of different buyers."

Leishman says the key to the N112 is keeping it under 400 gross tons, the limit for which many systems and operations requirements are more manageable. He envisions only a small crew needed to help run the boat.

Like most Nordhavns, it will be a full displacement hull with the capacity to carry enough fuel for transoceanic voyages. Leishman said he focused on creating outside areas for lounging and mimicked balcony-esque deck spaces found on larger megayachts, by way of incorporating folding bulwarks. There are also plans for a large spa tub on the flybridge and a grand lounging area forward of the pilothouse. On the aft deck behind the pilot house will be room to carry up to a 26-foot tender plus a small inflatable and jet skis. She'll also be fitted with a gym and beach-style swim step.

In its current configuration, it has four queen guest cabins and one large owners' suite, accommodations for up to six crew and a total of 10 heads.

The Nordhavn 112 will be built out of steel, eliminating the considerable time and expense that FRP tooling requires, and allowing delivery of hull number on a much friendlier time schedule. Leishman also said that design change are much easier to accomplish with steel hulls. The super structure could possibly be constructed of aluminum or even FRP. "Building the super structure of FRP is a bit easier since so much of the areas are simple, flat, plain surfaces so the amount of fairing is less and it goes very quickly," he said.

Currently, Leishman and the Nordhavn design team are searching for a factory to construct the N112, honing in on European yards that specialize in steel construction. The first hull will be built on order.