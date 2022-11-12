Please select your home edition
Sneak peek: New Outer Reef Azure 670 Sport Yacht

by Outer Reef Yachts 19 Jul 15:19 PDT
Outer Reef Azure 670 Sport Yacht © Outer Reef Yachts

The new Outer Reef Yachts Azure 670 Sport Yacht is the perfect yacht for outdoor enthusiasts, providing alfresco living at its finest.

Aspects of this yacht's exterior entertainment zones, including the AZURE's defining feature - an incredible indoor/outdoor transitioning galley and aft deck, lend to creating the ultimate outdoor memories while playing, entertaining, or taking in an unforgettable sunrise.

Outer Reef motoryacht equipped with an Opacmare luxury automatic passerelle/water-sports platform - photo © Outer Reef Yachts
Outer Reef motoryacht equipped with an Opacmare luxury automatic passerelle/water-sports platform - photo © Outer Reef Yachts

This specific AZURE 670 Sports Yacht was built for a young cruising couple whose desire was to create a yacht in which well-appointed features provide the freedom to take full advantage of salt life. To this end, this yacht boasts two key exterior features: the bar-raising Serenity Foredeck Lounge, and a state-of-the-art hydraulic integral sports platform aft. This sports platform provides countless advantages as it submerges into the water for ease-of-use while launching equipment, tenders, fishing and more.

Serenity Foredeck Lounge™, centrally located at the yacht's foredeck settee area - photo © Outer Reef Yachts
Serenity Foredeck Lounge™, centrally located at the yacht's foredeck settee area - photo © Outer Reef Yachts

With this couple's yacht commencing its shipping journey over the weekend, we look forward to following her exciting story. The owners are incredibly excited for her arrival! This new AZURE 670 Sport Yacht has everything they will need to make the most of their quality time on and about the water - which is exactly what they envisioned when venturing Beyond the Reef™.

