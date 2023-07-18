Please select your home edition
BAR Technologies sets new all-electric 'Round the Island' record

by Polly Waller 19 Jul 05:26 PDT 18 July 2023

Innovative simulation-driven marine engineering consultancy, BAR Technologies, has secured the 'Round the Island' record in 1 hour 56 minutes with their fully-electric, ultra-efficient e-foiler SpiritBARTech35EF.

SpiritBARTech35EF sets a new Round the Island record for an electric powerboat, completing the lap in 1 hour 56 minutes - photo © BAR Technologies
BAR Technologies broke the record in style, outstripping the previous record-holder by 4 hours. Cheered off by the cannon fire of the Island's Royal Yacht Squadron, the elegant vessel, designed in keeping with the traditional luxury aesthetic of Spirit Yachts, started its journey at 10am and had already completed her challenge before noon.

SpiritBARTech35EF sets a new Round the Island record for an electric powerboat, completing the lap in 1 hour 56 minutes - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com
Simon Schofield, co-pilot of the record-breaking yacht, said: "We were always confident that we would break the record, however, to achieve it in 1hour 56 minutes exceeded all our expectations and will take some beating. This result, of course, is testament to our hard work over the last few years in preparing this exhilarating yacht for market and driving the green evolution in yachting".

SpiritBARTech35EF sets a new Round the Island record for an electric powerboat, completing the lap in 1 hour 56 minutes - photo © BAR Technologies
The SpiritBARTech35EF is a limited edition boat with orders being taken by BAR Technologies. New designs are in the pipeline so look out for new releases in the coming months.

SpiritBARTech35EF sets a new Round the Island record for an electric powerboat, completing the lap in 1 hour 56 minutes - photo © Ingrid Abery / www.ingridabery.com
