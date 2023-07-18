BAR Technologies sets new all-electric 'Round the Island' record

by Polly Waller 19 Jul 05:26 PDT

Innovative simulation-driven marine engineering consultancy, BAR Technologies, has secured the 'Round the Island' record in 1 hour 56 minutes with their fully-electric, ultra-efficient e-foiler SpiritBARTech35EF.

BAR Technologies broke the record in style, outstripping the previous record-holder by 4 hours. Cheered off by the cannon fire of the Island's Royal Yacht Squadron, the elegant vessel, designed in keeping with the traditional luxury aesthetic of Spirit Yachts, started its journey at 10am and had already completed her challenge before noon.

Simon Schofield, co-pilot of the record-breaking yacht, said: "We were always confident that we would break the record, however, to achieve it in 1hour 56 minutes exceeded all our expectations and will take some beating. This result, of course, is testament to our hard work over the last few years in preparing this exhilarating yacht for market and driving the green evolution in yachting".

The SpiritBARTech35EF is a limited edition boat with orders being taken by BAR Technologies. New designs are in the pipeline so look out for new releases in the coming months.