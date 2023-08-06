First appearance at Sydney International Boat Show for Princess Y72 and V55

Princess Y72 © Princess Yachts Princess Y72 © Princess Yachts

by Princess Yachts 20 Jul 16:20 PDT

Princess Yachts Australia is delighted to be returning to this year's Sydney International Boat Show from the 3rd - 6th August 2023. This year's event will showcase the award-winning Princess Y72 and the powerful V55 for the first time at the show. This stunning display will allow visitors to experience the iconic design and unrivalled craftsmanship, for which Princess has become renowned for, across two of the brand's popular model classes.

Visitors will find Princess yachts on display in Darling Harbour at Marina M 125.

The Princess Y72 takes design influence from her larger sibling the Y85 with her beautifully sculpted exterior forms in perfect harmony with the fluid shape of the hull windows which span almost the entire length of her elegant profile. As with all Y-Class models, these delicate exterior lines belie the volume that awaits within. She can comfortably accommodate 8 in four spacious cabins and within her expansive main deck saloon which connects effortlessly with the cockpit to provide one vast sociable living space.

The V55 is at the heart of the iconic V class range, delivering a striking exterior and refined interior living space, she is stylish without compromising practicality or usability. Characterised by long sweeping lines, her dynamic profile houses a spacious interior that creates the perfect space for relaxing or voyaging further afield in ultimate comfort. The deep-V resin infused hull provides the foundation for exceptional sea-keeping and voluminous space, translating power into assured, taut handling. All the traditional Princess qualities of craftsmanship and refinement are displayed in this boat through the use of the finest materials and timbers available.