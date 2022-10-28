Please select your home edition
Feadship Project 825 on the move

by Feadship 22 Jul 06:16 PDT

Although far from finished, Project 825 presented a noble sight as she was towed along the Dutch waterways to the Feadship facility in Kaag to continue her fitting out.

The 75.80-metre Feadship features elegantly simple exterior lines by Studio De Voogt and interior design by Paris-based Gilles & Boissier, designers of the Baccarat Hotel in New York.

Feadship Project 825 - photo © Feadship
Spread across four decks, the yacht has a host of noteworthy features, including a very large transom beach club that opens out on both sides with a glass-bottomed pool above, and which has direct access to the lower deck guest accommodation (two double suites, one twin and one convertible stateroom).

The forward-facing master stateroom with huge bathroom, walk-in wardrobe and private study on the owner's deck enjoys its own private terrace with Jacuzzi. Sliding glass doors in the owner's lounge lead to an aft terrace with private dining shaded by the overhang. Forward is a touch-and-go helipad.

Feadship Project 825 - photo © Feadship
The social focus of the main deck aft is the large pool served by bar for refreshments. Inside is the lounge and dining with sliding glass doors on three sides to bring the outside in. A games room forward provides more entertainment. Forward is a full-beam VIP suite with bathroom, walk-in wardrobe, and a lounge with private balcony for versatile accommodation for a total of twelve guests.

The bridge deck spa centre has a sauna and aft-facing gym that can be climate controlled or opened on three sides. It overlooks a terrace with bar, lounge and sunbathing around a Jacuzzi. An elevator serves three decks from the main deck to the bridge deck.

Feadship Project 825 - photo © Feadship
The yacht also sleeps up to seventeen crew and a 9.80-metre tender can be stowed away along with water toys and the rescue tender behind shell doors on the forward main deck. Project 825 is powered by twin 2,000hp MTU diesel for a top speed of 15.4 knots, a cruising speed of 12 knots and a transatlantic range of 5,000 NM. She is scheduled for delivery at the end of 2024.

Feadship Project 825 - photo © Feadship
Specifications:

  • Project 825: Twin screw diesel yacht, with steel hull and aluminium superstructure
  • Length overall: 75.80m / 248'8"
  • Beam overall: 12.00m / 39'4"
  • Draught: 3.90m / 12'10''
  • Naval architect: Feadship De Voogt Naval Architects
  • Exterior design: Studio De Voogt
  • Interior design: Gilles & Bossier
  • Speed (max/cruise) 15.4 knots / 12 knots
  • Range: 5,000 NM at cruising speed

